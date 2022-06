BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweeping bill to update Act 250, Vermont’s 52-year-old land use law, will face a veto from Governor Phil Scott. The bill, which has been several years in the works, included protections for forests and created a new board to consider Act 250 appeals. But the governor Wednesday said the measure moves Vermont backward because it increases bureaucracy and makes it difficult to build housing. He says he will veto the measure -- and work with lawmakers on reform next year.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO