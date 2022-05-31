ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall despite strong demand

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Lean Hog Futures fell on Tuesday, amid outside pressure from agricultural markets, despite strength from strong slaughter and cash hog prices. "We just had a risk-off day," said Matthew Wiegand, Risk Management Consultant at FuturesOne. "Cash trade kicked up and...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise as planting remains slow

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, after a government report showed U.S. spring wheat planting remains slow. U.S. wheat fell in the previous session on improved prospects of grains exports from the Black Sea region. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans edged up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures drop on prospects of Black Sea grains exports

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged down on Wednesday, as traders gauged the prospect of higher exports after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans rose slightly. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 8-10 cents, wheat up 5-10 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 10 cents * Wheat was steadying after notching its biggest decline in percentage terms since Feb. 25 on Tuesday, with concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies restricting potential gains. * Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities on Tuesday said it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender. Traders said the lowest free-on-board offer presented at the tender on Wednesday was $438.86 per tonne for Russian wheat. * CBOT wheat has fallen in four of the past five sessions, giving up 8.6% of its value during that stretch. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-1/2 cents at $10.93 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 8 cents at $11.73-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 8-3/4 cents at $12.56-1/4. CORN - Steady to up 2 cents per bushel * Bargain buying was expected in corn but a government report that showed farmers had nearly caught up to their typical planting schedule was seen limiting gains. * The U.S. Agriculture Department pegged corn planting progress at 86% as of May 29, up from 72% a week earlier and ahead of the average estimate of 85% and near the five-year average of 87%. * CBOT July corn last traded up 3/4 cent at $7.54-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed on bargain buying and concerns planting in the key production state of North Dakota is still well behind schedule due to cold and wet field conditions. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures hit technical resistance near their 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 8-1/2 cents at $16.91-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after earlier slide; corn struggles to regain

(Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report that the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) firmed 17 cents to $10.58-1/4 a bushel, after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 22-1/4 cents at $7.31-1/4 a bushel. New crop December corn futures added 2-3/4 cents to $6.94-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It's just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Australia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia is poised for a third year of near-record wheat production in 2022 as good weather boosts planting across its grain belt, easing concerns over tight global inventories. World wheat supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year cut off shipments from...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm on exports, technical support

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by export optimism and tight U.S. supplies, though falling corn and wheat limited gains, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 7 cents higher at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 50-day moving average of $16.67 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $2.10 to $412.70 a ton and CBOT July soyoil firmed 0.19 cent to 78.11 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The USDA, in its weekly planting progress report, pegged expected soybean acres as 66% seeded, one point below analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn continue to fall on Ukrainian export optimism

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat sank for a second straight session on Wednesday to a nearly two-month low, as the market gauged diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports, while U.S. rainfall across the plains added pressure to prices. Corn followed lower, dropping to a nine-week low, as U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports linger

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports; while corn and soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn was pressured by falling wheat, while profit-taking pulled soybeans off life-of-contract highs to finish lower. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Financial investors raise their long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants cut their net long positions in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to May 27, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, raised their net long position to...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures firm on summer demand, tight supplies

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Lean Hog Futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by strong demand that has pushed cash prices higher. "We're still looking at tighter supplies in front of us," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. Pork demand firms during the summer, with...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine grain exporters sold $4.2 bln in May, setting new record

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain industry sold $4.2 billion in May, the best month since monthly records started, the Argentine Chamber of the Oil Industry (CIARA) and the Grain Exporters Center (CEC) said in a report on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, the exports increased 33%, and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb on fresh exports

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Thursday, supported recent export sales amid constricting U.S. stocks, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal firmed $2.20 to $414.90 a ton, while CBOT July soyoil firmed 3.33 cents to 81.44 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 352,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Pakistan - 55,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 10, the National Grain Trade Center said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on profit-taking

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished lower on Friday on profit-taking before the weekend, brokers said. * CBOT July soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to settle at $16.97-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $7 to close at $407.90 per ton, while CBOT July soyoil rose 0.41 cent to end at 81.85 cents per lb. * Soybean futures pulled back amid signs of easing export demand and as the market corrected after advancing on Thursday, traders said. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts' estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

