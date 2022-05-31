Be Downtown and celebrate Bettendorf

The City of Davenport has announced their summer 2022 public and lap swim schedule. Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, located at 2828 Eastern Avenue, and Fejervary Aquatic Center, located at 1900 Telegraph Road, will be offering an alternating public swim and lap swim schedule from June 4 through August 21. Public swims ($5/person) will be offered […]
The 2022 Movies in the Park series begins this Saturday, June 4, with “Encanto.” The movies will be shown on a large inflatable screen at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The movies will start at 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages....
A cool vibe awaits you as you enjoy live local music Thursday evenings with food and drink at Quinlan Court, Davenport’s newest riverfront venue. Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1: MVBS w/John Resch & Doggin’ Out. Thursday, September 8: Lewis Knudsen. Thursday, September 15: Mo&Co. Thursday,...
The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns this year on July 3, 2022. Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the day in Davenport and Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X, from two barges...
The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) presents Be Downtown from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 in the lot at 15th and State Streets. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple bags tournaments with cash prizes, live outdoor music, food trucks, children’s activities and much more. The day starts off at 9:30 a.m. […]
This week’s ‘Foodie Friday’ guest Toni’s Smokin’ Grill, is a food truck that offers all types of soul food and BBQ favorites. Toni Bare, got her idea, of Toni’s Smokin’ Grill, during the start of the COVID pandemic, deciding to leaving her long career in customer service to become a chef and her own boss.
The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley was recently recognized on a national level for its community impact and fiscal diligence. The local, independent nonprofit — based in Davenport and serving Scott, Clinton, and Jackson counties as well as summer camp families throughout the Midwest — has been collaborating to build a stronger, healthier community since 1858, according to a YMCA release.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
Princeton's “Shrimpfest & Brew Hullabaloo” is happening this Saturday from 11 until 10 at Rotary Park. You can enjoy fried and grilled shrimp all day while sipping on some craft beer. There's also live music including a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Starved Rock Media is a sponsor of...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport. Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.
King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter has partnered with RE/MAX River Cities to hold an adoption fair with the hopes of finding a permanent home for some homeless dogs in the Quad Cities. On Saturday, June 4th, stop by RE/MAX River Cities in Bettendorf and enjoy the fair while...
Another month in the Quad Cities means another chance to try new spots. If you and the family, or your group of friends are looking for some awesome new spots then you're in luck! The last month has seen some major openings. Spring as a whole has been great for the Quad Cities when it comes to food.
Residents in Clinton are not happy with the people who have delayed the opening of the Riverview Pool. City of Clinton officials gave some upsetting news that the municipal pool will have to delay its opening even further as the pool was vandalized causing the pool to need to be drained.
The Galesburg Symphony Society (Knox-Galesburg Symphony) is tuning up a new concert series. A free concert on Saturday, June 11 will be the first in the Galesburg Symphony Society’s new Community Concert Series that showcases talented local musicians. Look for symphony concerts and more events in this series when the group announces the upcoming 2022-2023 season in mid-July.
Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NextGen Motors of Muscatine on Friday, June 3rd at noon. NextGen Motors will provide a light lunch, refreshments, and offer door prizes. Celebrating the official launch of the sales department and...
The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will be having a special event to celebrate National Drive In Movie Day on Monday, June 6. Admission is $5 per vehicle and the first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a free 61 Drive In frisbee. Everyone who attends will receive a free Coca Cola souvenir […]
Abate of Iowa District 21 is hosting their 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes this Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1pm in downtown Fulton, Illinois. They'll have Preacher Matt & Preacher Dan say some prayers for our two-wheeled friends that they stay safe this riding season. Why Now?. This is...
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Granary opened to the public Tuesday morning with beer and coffee prepared for customers. Owner Salvador Castaneda says he came up with the idea to bring something new to the City of Eldridge. Castaneda says its the only place in Eldridge where people can get...
