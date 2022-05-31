ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

BOYS LAX: La Salle Wins 6th Straight Philadelphia Catholic League Title Over St. Joseph’s Prep

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, PA – For the 25th time in the past 29 years, La Salle College High School won the Philadelphia Catholic League lacrosse title. Despite a valiant effort from league rival St. Joseph’s Prep, the Explorers prevailed once again, 8-6. Right before the set game time, a strong storm roared over...

papreplive.com

District 1 6A Baseball Championship: Old school coaches show the way

PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Coming into Thursday’s District 1 6A championship game between West Chester Henderson and Owen J. Roberts, the two squads have something more in common than their respective 22-1 records. The two, who met in the 2010 PIAA 6A championship game (won by Henderson) boast two of the longest-tenured head baseball coaches in the state of Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Abington Friends School Announces New Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

AFS is pleased to announce that Jayla Greene has been named as the school’s next Varsity Girls Basketball head coach, effective immediately. Director of Athletics Jeff Bond says, “We are thrilled to have Jayla join the AFS community and take the lead of our girls basketball program. Jayla brings a passion for teaching basketball, a fierce determination and a well-developed emotional intelligence to all that she does. Her coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels and her extensive Philadelphia grassroots basketball experience, including the last six years with Philadelphia Youth Basketball, have left her well-prepared to lead our program into this new era. I am excited to watch the program and our players grow under her care.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
easternpafootball.com

West outlasts East in Hero Bowl behind Ridley’s Tahir Mills’ late TD

The chill in the air gave Delaware County’s 44th Hero Bowl a certain autumn tone. The crunching pads verified it. There is always an unspoken rivalry when the East Team, which is comprised of players primarily from the Del-Val League, which includes players from Cardinal O’Hara, Monsignor Bonner, Haverford School and Sun Valley, meets the West Team, which is made up of players from the Central League, in the Hero Bowl.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Golf Continues a Post-Pandemic Spike Around the Main Line

One of the Main Line region’s most popular pastimes, golf enjoys an extended post-pandemic spike through the season. Life was pretty good at Llanerch Country Club in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Membership was strong, and the Havertown club was seeing about 20,000 rounds of golf played annually. “We were in a good place,” says general manager Chris Wilkinson.
GOLF
Bauer to be next NPSD superintendent

LANSDALE – The North Penn Board of School Directors has announced they have reached a decision on the next superintendent of The North Penn School District, and the name is a familiar one. Current Assistant Superintendent, and former North Penn High School principal, Dr. Todd Bauer will be the...
LANSDALE, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Swim Clubs Doing Well Going Into the Summer of 2022

Splash co-owners Nick Reynolds (left) and John McKenzie. The Nile Swim Club in Yeadon, the nation’s first African-American-owned swim club, survived foreclosure four years ago only to see membership dop during the pandemic, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Membership dipped before vaccines were available but the pool...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's WNBA Expansion Question Could Soon Be Answered, Report Says

Philly's WNBA question could soon be answered: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A subset of Philadelphia-area basketball fans have been clamoring for WNBA expansion in this basketball-crazed city for years now, as the league has gone back and forth on the idea of adding more teams. Now WNBA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail To Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Thursday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance rolls past from the west and triggers several clusters of strong and severe storms after 2 p.m. There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday for Philadelphia, areas along the I-95 corridor, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and large hail are once again the main threats. The chance of a tornado remains low. The storms will exit the shore some time after 10 p.m. Remember to always have a safety plan that includes a safe spot to shelter and a meeting place after the storms have passed.   Make sure children home alone in the afternoon know what to do. Finally, download the CBS3 weather app to check the radar and be instantly alerted to severe storms in your area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

ShopRite expansion, ‘retailtainment’ lease mark latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran

An expansion by grocery anchor ShopRite and the addition of a new escape room “retailtainment” concept — along with the recommitment of an existing dining tenant — mark the latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. The commercial real estate services firm serves as exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 215,000-square-foot Burlington County retail property, situated at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road.
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Villanovan

In Memoriam: Calum Lehman

Just a short while ago, the class of 2022 celebrated Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement altogether. Prior to graduating, there was one question that continued to poke at me. It is the question every graduate has been asked during our four years: what is a good life? Whether in Ancients, Moderns, or Ethics, this question has been posed to us at different points along our college journey. Yet, after four years, the answer still evaded me. What does a good life look like?
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Severe Storms, Possible Flooding to Hit Parts of Area

More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 533 Monticello Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty

Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 533 Monticello Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. If only the best will do, then this home is for you! This new construction masterpiece will be located on Monticello Lane in the wonderful and prestigious community of Whitemarsh Chase. Built by the highly acclaimed Thomas Andrew Homes, this residence will be comprised of 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half baths, with 4900 square feet of living space. Step inside the home from the covered front porch into a dramatic two-story foyer area. To your right, you will be greeted by a spacious 14x16 living room with a fireplace, and to your left is an almost equally large 14x15 dining room. The dining room is perfectly situated adjacent to the expansive 27x31 Kitchen and eat-in Breakfast Nook area. This space will feature all of the high-end amenities buyers seek in a luxury residence, like Century cabinets, a 6-burnThermador gas range, an island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Next to this area is an aptly named 16x21 Great Room with a gorgeous, coffered ceiling, loads of windows to allow natural light to flood the space, and another fireplace! This room can also be accessed from the foyer area, making the main level of the home a dream for entertaining. Speaking of, there will also be a fantastic 16x10 composite deck that can be accessed just steps from the kitchen area. On the other side of the Great Room you will find a 13x14 Study with French Doors. Rounding out the main level of the home is a Powder Room located near the Living Room, Great Room, and Study, and a mudroom found on the other side of the kitchen and situated by the side entrance and the two attached garages. One garage has room for 1 car and the other has room for 2 cars. On the second level of the home, you will be greeted by a sitting area at the top of the staircase. It is a great place to cozy up with a book and relax. Wait until you see the amazing primary bedroom suite. The 17x20 sleeping area of the suite features a fireplace, stepped ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a massive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a walk-in stall shower, and a linen closet. Bedroom #2 is 13x14 in size and features its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Equal in size at 11 x14, Bedrooms #3 and #4 also have large walk-in closets and share a large ensuite bathroom that connects the two rooms, each with its own sink close to the entrance to their respective bedroom, to make sharing this space less intrusive. Bedroom #5 is 11x16 in size and also features a walk-in closet and its own ensuite bathroom. The upper level is finished with a full bathroom. The only thing left to discuss is the unbeatable location of this home, just minutes from major roadways for commuting, a short 5-minute drive to the train to Center City, and easy access to the dining and shopping options in Ambler, Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and so much more. Do not miss your chance to call this place your own.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Uncovering Philly’s First Big Dig

Construction of Philadelphia’s passenger subway system was a vast undertaking over many years that defined the city’s direction of growth. The Market-Frankford Line opening in 1905 drove residential development in West Philadelphia and the Northeast while department store development blossomed on Market Street. The Broad Street Subway, completed in 1928, likewise created access to Olney and Oak Lane. Projects of such enormity must have seemed to Philadelphians at the time to rival the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza. These efforts followed a massive excavation project that few recognize today: the creation of the Pennsylvania Avenue Subway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

