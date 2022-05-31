BOYS LAX: La Salle Wins 6th Straight Philadelphia Catholic League Title Over St. Joseph’s Prep

Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 533 Monticello Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. If only the best will do, then this home is for you! This new construction masterpiece will be located on Monticello Lane in the wonderful and prestigious community of Whitemarsh Chase. Built by the highly acclaimed Thomas Andrew Homes, this residence will be comprised of 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half baths, with 4900 square feet of living space. Step inside the home from the covered front porch into a dramatic two-story foyer area. To your right, you will be greeted by a spacious 14x16 living room with a fireplace, and to your left is an almost equally large 14x15 dining room. The dining room is perfectly situated adjacent to the expansive 27x31 Kitchen and eat-in Breakfast Nook area. This space will feature all of the high-end amenities buyers seek in a luxury residence, like Century cabinets, a 6-burnThermador gas range, an island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Next to this area is an aptly named 16x21 Great Room with a gorgeous, coffered ceiling, loads of windows to allow natural light to flood the space, and another fireplace! This room can also be accessed from the foyer area, making the main level of the home a dream for entertaining. Speaking of, there will also be a fantastic 16x10 composite deck that can be accessed just steps from the kitchen area. On the other side of the Great Room you will find a 13x14 Study with French Doors. Rounding out the main level of the home is a Powder Room located near the Living Room, Great Room, and Study, and a mudroom found on the other side of the kitchen and situated by the side entrance and the two attached garages. One garage has room for 1 car and the other has room for 2 cars. On the second level of the home, you will be greeted by a sitting area at the top of the staircase. It is a great place to cozy up with a book and relax. Wait until you see the amazing primary bedroom suite. The 17x20 sleeping area of the suite features a fireplace, stepped ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a massive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a walk-in stall shower, and a linen closet. Bedroom #2 is 13x14 in size and features its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Equal in size at 11 x14, Bedrooms #3 and #4 also have large walk-in closets and share a large ensuite bathroom that connects the two rooms, each with its own sink close to the entrance to their respective bedroom, to make sharing this space less intrusive. Bedroom #5 is 11x16 in size and also features a walk-in closet and its own ensuite bathroom. The upper level is finished with a full bathroom. The only thing left to discuss is the unbeatable location of this home, just minutes from major roadways for commuting, a short 5-minute drive to the train to Center City, and easy access to the dining and shopping options in Ambler, Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and so much more. Do not miss your chance to call this place your own.

