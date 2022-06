Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO