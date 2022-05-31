ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday marks hottest day of the year so far with highs near 95 degrees

By Mike Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A very hot day ahead Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with humid conditions and highs near 95 degrees. The temperature makes this the hottest May day in over a...

Mild, sunny Friday with highs in the 80s

WASHINGTON - A mild and dry Friday across the D.C. region with sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. FOX 5's Claire Anderson says the morning will start off cloudy with sun increasing into the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to reach around 83 degrees. The weekend will stay sunny and...
Late Spring Heat Breaks With More Severe Storms Thursday

After the hottest end to May in 11 years, we have started off the first day of June on a very similar note. Temperatures soared into the middle 90s again on Wednesday afternoon, quite the start to the start of meteorological summer. While unseasonably hot, we are entering what is known as a La Niña summer. While we commonly hear the most about El Niño and La Niña during the winter months, the tropical Pacific does have an impact on the weather in our region all year long. La Niña summers are known to run hotter than average, and drier than average, both of which we expect this summer. However, when we do get cold fronts and thunderstorms, there is the increased chance that they will be strong to severe. This is a pattern we expect to repeat a lot this summer.
'Localized downburst' causes major damage at Fauquier County airport, officials say

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Officials at a Fauquier County airport are cleaning up after severe weather caused major damage to a hangar and a plane. Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Director Dave Darrah told FOX 5 that what he believed was a possible tornado occurred Wednesday about 5:45 p.m. Darrah said a 200-foot...
FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

CHANTILLY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take...
Pregnancy center vandalized near Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON - A pregnancy center just blocks away from Capitol Hill was the target of vandalism overnight. Photos of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center show red paint splattered on the front door. "All the way down here and a huge puddle like the whole can of red paint, and they...
Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
Middle school dance canceled in Arlington due to possible threat

ARLINGTON, Va. - Eighth graders at Gunston Middle School won't be attending their scheduled dance Friday night after school officials caught wind of multiple threats to interrupt the function. According to a letter sent home to eighth-grade families, the Arlington County Police Department received information regarding possible messages circulating in...
UMD baseball hosts its first regional in school history

Maryland is one of 16 teams across the country hosting regional games for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. FOX 5's David Kaplan was at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium ahead of the action, to see how fans and businesses are preparing.
Coyote bites 3 people in Virginia park, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An investigation is underway after three people reported being bitten by a coyote in Fairfax County, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said Saturday that the attack happened at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt. The victims, who are all adults, suffered non-life...
University of Maryland hosts first ever NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland fans are gearing up for a big weekend. For the first time ever, there’s playoff baseball happening in College Park!. The Maryland Terrapins are hosting the first round of the college baseball playoffs this weekend, and the team will its playoff run started Friday night against Long Island University.
1 Person hurt after being stabbed on Metrobus in D.C.

WASHINGTON - A person is hurt after being stabbed on a Metrobus in Northwest D.C., according to authorities. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said the stabbing happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue. They tell FOX 5 the stabbing happened on Metrobus's 33 Route, which operates between Friendship Heights and Federal Triangle.
Man found dead along Fairfax County path; police investigating as a homicide

RESTON, Va. - The death of a man found along a wooded path in Virginia is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said the body of 27-year-old Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez was found in the early morning hours on Tuesday behind an apartment building in the 12000 block of Greywing Square near Colts Neck Road in Reston.
1 person hurt after train crashes into tractor trailer in Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Officials are investigating a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Fairfax County that left one person hurt. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a train struck a tractor trailer Thursday along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield. Crews said the crash occurred...
United States Capitol Police officer charged in 2020 crash in DC involving 2 motorcycles

WASHINGTON - A United States Capitol Police officer was indicted Thursday for charges related to a 2020 on-duty crash involving two motorcycles in the District. Officials say USCP Officer Thomas Smith was pursuing the motorcycles at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020 when his cruiser collided with one of them near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in the Northwest.
Four siblings abducted in Manassas by non-custodial parent, police say

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say the four children who went missing in Virginia on Thursday have been found. According to Manassas City Police, the kids — 9-year-old Kobe Henson, 7-year-old Harvey Hensen, 5-year-old Remy Hensen, and 3-year-old Benji Hensen — were believed to be with their father Wayne Henson. Police say Mr. Hensen is the children's non-custodial parent.
