Tuesday marks hottest day of the year so far with highs near 95 degrees

After the hottest end to May in 11 years, we have started off the first day of June on a very similar note. Temperatures soared into the middle 90s again on Wednesday afternoon, quite the start to the start of meteorological summer. While unseasonably hot, we are entering what is known as a La Niña summer. While we commonly hear the most about El Niño and La Niña during the winter months, the tropical Pacific does have an impact on the weather in our region all year long. La Niña summers are known to run hotter than average, and drier than average, both of which we expect this summer. However, when we do get cold fronts and thunderstorms, there is the increased chance that they will be strong to severe. This is a pattern we expect to repeat a lot this summer.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO