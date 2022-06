BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person suspected of theft. According to Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are in search of a suspect who used a victim’s cell phone to make a call and in the process, allegedly transferred nearly $2,500 from the victim’s bank account into another bank account.

