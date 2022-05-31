ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafayette; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Madison to 9 miles west of Dowling Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 535 pm EDT, damaging winds were reported near Madison with two large trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Hopewell, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Lovett, Lake Bird, Ashville, Sirmans and Shady Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Veto list: Riverwalk, airport make the cut in Citrus County

The budget also funds efforts to extend the Crystal River Airport runway. More than $40 million worth of Citrus County projects were slashed from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022-23 budget, while other projects survived the knife. One that survived is $3 million for the City of Crystal River to complete...
Fiery semitruck crash shut down northbound I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck Thursday afternoon forced the closure of all northbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Marion County. The crash was reported near Exit 354 around 2:54 p.m., according to Ocala Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts...
Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned. County Officials say Ed Williams turned in his resignation letter on May 13th. His last day will be June 19th. Williams has been the head of the department since 2017. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
Sheriff's office investigating battery at Hunter Springs Park

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a physical altercation that occurred at Hunter Springs Park. Deputies responded to the Crystal River city park at around 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, to discover a juvenile struck another juvenile. Minor injuries, which didn’t require medical attention, were reported, according to the sheriff’s office, and there was no property damage.
Keystone Heights man arrested, found to have previous warrant for arrest

Allen Tereal Grimes, 31, was arrested off of Baylor Avenue in Keystone Heights on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name to an officer, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report. After his arrest, deputies discovered Grimes had an active felony warrant for his arrest, said the report.
Hurricane season begins with potential Gulf threat

WUFT’s Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, spoke with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) and Florida Storms Meteorologist Megan Borowski about the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season including Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, the outlook for North Central Florida and the Nature Coast, and the possibility of the season’s first system forming in the Gulf of Mexico from the remnants of the Pacific’s Hurricane Agatha.
One person hospitalized from shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police Department reports, it happened around 11 pm at Southeast Colburn Avenue. The victim is expected to survive. LCPD officers do not have a suspect at this time.
