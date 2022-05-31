Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh set to host July Fourth Weekend Celebration, July 2
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is honoring Independence Day with a Fourth of July Celebration sponsored by Matthew Moser State Farm on Saturday, July 2 from noon – 4 p.m. Area shoppers and guests are invited to the center to join in on the patriotic fun with an array of family-friendly offerings including giveaways, games, patriotic kids crafts, food trucks, a prize wheel and more.
WHAT: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh July Fourth Weekend Celebration
Family-friendly event to include giveaways, games, patriotic kids crafts, food trucks, a prize wheel and more
WHEN: Saturday, July 2
Noon – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh
Main Entrance Near American Eagle Outfitters and Express
2200 Tanger Blvd
Washington, PA 15301
HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public.
