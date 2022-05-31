ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh set to host July Fourth Weekend Celebration, July 2

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is honoring Independence Day with a Fourth of July Celebration sponsored by Matthew Moser State Farm on Saturday, July 2 from noon – 4 p.m. Area shoppers and guests are invited to the center to join in on the patriotic fun with an array of family-friendly offerings including giveaways, games, patriotic kids crafts, food trucks, a prize wheel and more.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh July Fourth Weekend Celebration

Family-friendly event to include giveaways, games, patriotic kids crafts, food trucks, a prize wheel and more

WHEN: Saturday, July 2

Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh

Main Entrance Near American Eagle Outfitters and Express

2200 Tanger Blvd

Washington, PA 15301

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public.

