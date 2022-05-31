ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Congressional investigators find 'substantial reason to believe' Republican Reps. Pat Fallon and John Rutherford violated a federal stock law

By Kimberly Leonard
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro6xH_0fwA0wkR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmnA5_0fwA0wkR00
Rep. Pat Fallon, a Republican from Texas, is one of 63 members of Congress found to have violated the disclosure provisions of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Reps. Pat Fallon and John Rutherford were late filing federally mandated stock-trade disclosures.
  • Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican from New York, is also facing scrutiny.
  • At least 63 members of Congress have violated the STOCK Act .

The US House's independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics has determined that there is "substantial reason to believe" Republican Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas and John Rutherford of Florida violated federal law and House rules by improperly disclosing their personal stock trades.

All five members of the Office of Congressional Ethics' board voted to recommend that the US House Committee on Ethics investigate Fallon and Rutherford for failing to comply with the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, by blowing through federal deadlines to report their stock trades.

While Office of Congressional Ethics investigators lack the authority to enforce federal ethics laws, they referred both cases to the lawmaker-led House Committee on Ethics for further review and potential penalties that range from fines and reprimands to formal censures and, in extreme cases, expulsion.

As Insider previously reported, Rutherford failed to properly disclose five individual stock transactions worth as much as $75,000 that he made in late 2020. These triggered the Office of Congressional Ethics investigation, which found that from early 2017 until December 2021, Rutherford had improperly reported 157 financial transactions valued between $652,000 and $3.5 million.

Fallon was months late disclosing dozens of stock trades during early- and mid-2021. Together, they were worth as much as $17.53 million. The Office of Congressional Ethics began reviewing his case in October 2021 and Fallon was late again disclosing stock trades in December 2021.

Members of Congress generally have 30 days to report their stock trades, but up to 45 days if they learned about a trade a few days later — such as cases where brokers are making trades for lawmakers without checking with them beforehand. As part of its reports on Fallon and Rutherford, the Office of Congressional Ethics posted a slideshow of the ethics training it presents to new members about the deadlines for publicly disclosing stock trades.

The STOCK Act's reporting requirements are intended to help the public assess whether lawmakers could personally profit from policies or spending bills they vote on and write. It becomes harder to evaluate such ties when lawmakers file their paperwork late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knoaq_0fwA0wkR00
Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican from Florida.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

'Refused to cooperate'

The Office of Congressional Ethics, which Congress itself created in 2008, wrote it its report that Fallon "refused to cooperate" with the review by producing a "limited set of documents" and by declining to be interviewed.

"This non-cooperation undermined the OCE's ability to verify Rep. Fallon's overall STOCK Act compliance and to fully assess the reasons for his late filings," investigators wrote.

It went on to say that it couldn't assess whether he received adequate training on the financial documents but said he "should have known" about the obligations no later than February 2021 yet continued to blow past deadlines after his broker made other trades.

Fallon denies that he was uncooperative. In a in a letter to the committee chairs, Reps. Ted Deutch, a Democrat of Florida, and Jackie Walorski, a Republican of Indiana, he also asks them to dismiss his case. Fallon, who is a freshman member of Congress and made his fortune in the apparel business , said in the letter that he "did not realize" he had to disclose stock trades by his broker, of which he said he wasn't aware.

"This is a common misconception, which, coupled with the overwhelming amount of information new members and their staff receive at the beginning of their terms, often results in inadvertent" late disclosures, he wrote through his attorney, Kate Belinski. Fallon said he thought he had to disclose the information annually just as he had to do when he was serving in the Texas legislature.

The letter goes on to say that Fallon paid a late penalty and hired a team to make sure he filed his reports correctly moving forward. Pictures of the checks included in the Office of Congressional Ethics' report showed he paid $600 in total in fines.

In the letter, Fallon called the Office of Congressional Ethics investigation an "unnecessary investigation at taxpayer expense and administrative burden."

"Right now, the congressman won't be commenting any further than his response that was issued with the report," Fallon's spokesman, Austin Higginbotham, told Insider.

In his letter to the Ethics Committee , Rutherford — who likewise wrote to the committee through Belinski — also asked lawmakers to drop the matter.

Belinski said Rutherford's late filing "comes down to a simple misunderstanding of the requirements and inadvertent human error."

Office of Congressional Ethics investigators said in their report that Rutherford and his chief of staff, Jenifer Bradley, "refused to cooperate" with the review and that Rutherford didn't agree to an interview. The Office of Congressional Ethics published a copy of a receipt showing he paid $800 in late penalties.

Rutherford himself is a member of the 10-member House Committee on Ethics, which includes five Republicans and five Democrats.

Investigators also reported a third case, for GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York, to the House Committee on Ethics, but didn't agree in that case whether the congressman had likely violated the STOCK Act. Jacobs was months late filing various transactions made throughout early- to mid-2021, Forbes first reported , and the board tied 3-3 over whether to recommend that a violation occurred.

Jacobs, in his letter to the House Committee on Ethics , said that one of the trades was actually a corporate spinoff, which is supposed to be reported, but didn't explain the other late filings.

Numerous STOCK Act violations

The GOP lawmakers aren't alone in blowing past STOCK Act deadlines.

Reporting by Insider and other news outlets has found that in the last two years at least 63 members of Congress — including prominent Democrats such as Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts — have violated the STOCK Act. Last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics found reason to believe Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey violated the STOCK Act and referred him to the House Committee on Ethics.

The Office of Congressional Ethics cited Insider's on Fallon in its investigation of Fallon, calling lawmakers' STOCK Act violations "pervasive." Some STOCK Act violations are because of members of Congress' negligence, while others show a need for better training, the report said.

Lawmakers from both parties have introduced several bills to limit or ban lawmakers' trading of individual stocks or otherwise increase financial transaction transparency and strengthen fines for violating existing law.

But after a congressional hearing in April on the matter, progress has slowed as lawmakers attempt to craft a single bill that could pass on the floors of both the House and Senate.

Some members have suggested that improving ethics training would be adequate in addressing the late disclosure issues.

But others want to go further.

Last week, a coalition of 16 reform advocates, government watchdog groups, and political organizations urged President Joe Biden in a letter to "publicly and actively" push Congress to ban its members from trading individual stocks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 284

Kathy
2d ago

And why we should believe anything different? All politicians make money with insider trading. Every elected official should be made to put ALL into a blind trust, just like all presidents.

Reply(47)
102
George Davis
2d ago

They all crooks. They use the system to get rich. And anytime a politician get rich working for the government he’s a crop that’s a fact💯🧐

Reply
30
AP_000314.c1ce6924df014df7b6587a73462c80db.2257
2d ago

Congress and senate have done inside trading for years pelosi has been dodging the subject for years while increasing her portfolio. Martha Steward went to jail for inside trading but congress senate are exempt

Reply(10)
59
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fallon
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Ted Deutch
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Stock#Reason To Believe#Politics Federal#Getty Images Reps#The Us House#House Committee On Ethics
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy