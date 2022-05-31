St. Louis to host NASCAR's top series at overhauled Gateway
By JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer
3 days ago
Curtis Francois was introduced to racing much the same way as Roger Penske, who attended his first Indianapolis 500 as a child with his father and now owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For Francois, his father took him to St. Louis International Raceway Park, a drag strip built in...
It’s a big weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway as NASCAR is coming to the racetrack. And if you’re heading to the race from St. Louis, you’re sure to see a brand new mural along the interstate at the I-55/I-70/I-64 split.
ST. LOUIS – The Hauler Parade took place Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured video of the haulers traveling from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois to Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis. The […]
FAIRMONT CITY - NASCAR Cup Series Driver Daniel Suárez will have a meet and greet at the Fairmont City Library at 4444 Collinsville Road at noon on Friday, June 3.
Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Suárez is the driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.
Suárez's racing career began in his native Mexico in 2003. His initial foray into motorsports came via a family acquaintance, whose son was into karting. A young Suárez ventured out to the track with the family for fun, but immediately caught the racing bug. Over the next few years, Suárez dedicated himself to karting. He became a two-time Mexican national karting champion (2004 and 2008) and twice earned a spot to compete in the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals karting event - 2004 in Spain and 2008 in Italy.
MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up. The workers […]
