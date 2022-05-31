Blue-green algae found in Merced County’s San Luis Reservoir. Avoid the water, officials say

The public is advised to avoid contact with water at the San Luis Reservoir near Los Banos in Merced County, according to a warning issued Tuesday by the state Department of Water Resources.

The notice was made on account of the presence of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, that could cause health issues.

Swimming and other recreation and sporting activities that require contact with the water are not considered safe due to potential adverse health effects. Individuals should also refrain from eating any shellfish from the reservoir.

Exposure to toxic blue-green algae can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms, according to the DWR.

Pets that drink while in the water and lick their fur afterwards are susceptible as well. The DWR recommends that pet owners keep their animals away from the water.

While individuals are advised against coming into contact with the San Luis Reservoir’s water, boating is still allowed.

Algal bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of the reservoir, according to the DWR.

The algal bloom can accumulate or form foam at the surface and along the shoreline. Blooms range in color, and may appear blue, green, white and brown.

State guidelines on cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms recommend that the public follow the following precautions when waters are impacted by blue-green algae:

Do not let pets and livestock drink the water, swim through algal blooms, scum, or mats, or lick their fur after going in the water. Rinse pets in clean water to remove algae from fur.

Avoid wading, swimming or water skiing in water containing algal blooms, scum, or mats.

Do not drink, cook or wash dishes with untreated surface water from these areas under any circumstances. Common water purification techniques such as camping filters, tablets, and boiling do not remove toxins.

Do not eat shellfish from this water. For fish caught here, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.

Get medical treatment immediately if you think that you, a family member, friend, pet, or livestock might have been poisoned by blue-green algae toxins. Be sure to alert medical professionals to the possible contact with blue-green algae. Also, make sure to contact the local county public health department.

For more information, visit the state’s Harmful Algal Bloom web page.