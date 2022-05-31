Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field star Honor Mannings voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field star Honor Mannings for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!
Congratulations to Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field star Honor Mannings for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!
The sophomore nabbed a first-place finish with a time of 47.52 seconds at the Class 4 District 8 meet last Saturday to earn the program’s only bid to state.
Mannings received 53.01% of the vote, beating out Mid-Buchanan's Liv Moeckli who finished second with 36.18% .
If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemiz.
—
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22 :
Issam Asinga, Principia boys track and field
Asinga, a junior, rewrote the record book with a 10.41-second mark in the 100-meter dash at the Class 1 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City. He broke the record in the 200-meter dash, too, en route to winning both events.
Daniel Radke, Whitfield boys tennis
Radke, a junior, captured the program’s first-ever state title with a 6-3. 6-4 win over Duchesne’s previously undefeated sophomore, Tommy Griese, in the Class 1 title game.
Jack Stover, Francis Howell North boys volleyball
Stover, a junior, notched 41 assists and seven kills to help lead the Knights to a five-set win over Marquette in the Class 4 quarterfinals last Saturday.
Maury Sullivan, Normandy boys track and field
Sullivan, a junior, ran away with first-place finishes in both the 200- and 400-meter races at the Class 3 Section 2 meet last Saturday at Montgomery County High School.
Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic boys volleyball
The junior outside hitter had 18 kills and five blocks to help St. Domini nab a four-set win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinals last Saturday.
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell baseball
Nepute, a junior, pitched six innings and struck out six batters while only allowing one run on five hits to lead Francis Howell to a 5-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West last Friday.
Julian Juszczyk, Lutheran North boys track and field
Juszczyk, a junior, helped Lutheran North’s 4x200-meter relay team finish first at the Class 2 Championships last Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 31.51 seconds. He followed that with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.40 seconds.
Danny Campbell, SLUH boys lacrosse
Campbell, a junior, tallied a game-high five goals during the Jr. Bills’ 14-8 win over John Burroughs last Friday in the state quarterfinals.
Preston Achter, Priory boys tennis
Achter, a junior, notched the Class 2 singles title with a 6-7, 6-1, 10-2 win over MICDS’ Justin Jan last Friday in Springfield.
Zaya Akins, Raytown South girls track and field
Akins, a junior, won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Class 4 Sectional 4 meet last Saturday at Warrensburg High School.
Max Cohen, Marquette baseball
Cohen, a junior pitcher, struck out six batters and walked three during his four innings of work to help Marquette nab an 8-7 win over CBC in the Class 6 District 2 title game. He only allowed two runs on four hits.
Nina Preusser, Nerinx Hall girls soccer
Preusser, a junior, netted a goal a mere 36 seconds into overtime to launch Nerinx Hall into sectionals with a 2-1 win over Lafayette (Wildwood) in the Class 4 District 2 title game.
Kayley Lenger, Liberty North girls track and field
Lenger, a senior, continued her dominance in field events this season with a first-place finish in the javelin at the Class 5 Section 4 meet last Saturday at Lee’s Summit North High School.
Rolen Lively, Mehlville boys volleyball
Lively, a senior middle hitter, dropped 19 kills and three blocks while Mehlville earned a four-set win over Lafayette (Wildwood) in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Cassie Durbin, Francis Howell Central girls soccer
Durbin, a freshman forward, netted the only goal scored in the contest to push the Spartans to a 1-0 win over Incarnate Word Academy in the Class 4 District 3 championship.
Liv Moeckli, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer
Moeckli, a sophomore, tallied the game’s lone goal during the Dragons’ 1-0 win over Bishop LeBlond to win the Class 1 District 8 title. It marked the program’s first district title since its inception just two seasons ago.
Olivia Rogers, North Platte girls track and field
Rogers, a junior, won four gold medals at the Class 2 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City to help North Platte run away with the team title.
Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley baseball
Bliley threw nine innings of no-hit baseball with two walks and two errors to help lead Platte Valley to a 3-2 win over St. Joseph Christian in the Class 1 District 8 title game last Wednesday.
Andrew Norris, Mountain Grove boys track and field
Norris, a senior, won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 3 Sectional 3 meet last Saturday at Hollister High School.
Comments / 0