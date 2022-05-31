ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field star Honor Mannings voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week

By Regan Dickson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vGTN_0fwA06NG00

Congratulations to Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field star Honor Mannings for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

Congratulations to Lafayette (St. Joseph) girls track and field star Honor Mannings for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

The sophomore nabbed a first-place finish with a time of 47.52 seconds at the Class 4 District 8 meet last Saturday to earn the program’s only bid to state.

Mannings received 53.01% of the vote, beating out Mid-Buchanan's Liv Moeckli who finished second with 36.18% .

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemiz.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22 :

Issam Asinga, Principia boys track and field

Asinga, a junior, rewrote the record book with a 10.41-second mark in the 100-meter dash at the Class 1 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City. He broke the record in the 200-meter dash, too, en route to winning both events.

Daniel Radke, Whitfield boys tennis

Radke, a junior, captured the program’s first-ever state title with a 6-3. 6-4 win over Duchesne’s previously undefeated sophomore, Tommy Griese, in the Class 1 title game.

Jack Stover, Francis Howell North boys volleyball

Stover, a junior, notched 41 assists and seven kills to help lead the Knights to a five-set win over Marquette in the Class 4 quarterfinals last Saturday.

Maury Sullivan, Normandy boys track and field

Sullivan, a junior, ran away with first-place finishes in both the 200- and 400-meter races at the Class 3 Section 2 meet last Saturday at Montgomery County High School.

Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic boys volleyball

The junior outside hitter had 18 kills and five blocks to help St. Domini nab a four-set win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinals last Saturday.

Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell baseball

Nepute, a junior, pitched six innings and struck out six batters while only allowing one run on five hits to lead Francis Howell to a 5-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West last Friday.

Julian Juszczyk, Lutheran North boys track and field

Juszczyk, a junior, helped Lutheran North’s 4x200-meter relay team finish first at the Class 2 Championships last Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 31.51 seconds. He followed that with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.40 seconds.

Danny Campbell, SLUH boys lacrosse

Campbell, a junior, tallied a game-high five goals during the Jr. Bills’ 14-8 win over John Burroughs last Friday in the state quarterfinals.

Preston Achter, Priory boys tennis

Achter, a junior, notched the Class 2 singles title with a 6-7, 6-1, 10-2 win over MICDS’ Justin Jan last Friday in Springfield.

Zaya Akins, Raytown South girls track and field

Akins, a junior, won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Class 4 Sectional 4 meet last Saturday at Warrensburg High School.

Max Cohen, Marquette baseball

Cohen, a junior pitcher, struck out six batters and walked three during his four innings of work to help Marquette nab an 8-7 win over CBC in the Class 6 District 2 title game. He only allowed two runs on four hits.

Nina Preusser, Nerinx Hall girls soccer

Preusser, a junior, netted a goal a mere 36 seconds into overtime to launch Nerinx Hall into sectionals with a 2-1 win over Lafayette (Wildwood) in the Class 4 District 2 title game.

Kayley Lenger, Liberty North girls track and field

Lenger, a senior, continued her dominance in field events this season with a first-place finish in the javelin at the Class 5 Section 4 meet last Saturday at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Rolen Lively, Mehlville boys volleyball

Lively, a senior middle hitter, dropped 19 kills and three blocks while Mehlville earned a four-set win over Lafayette (Wildwood) in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Cassie Durbin, Francis Howell Central girls soccer

Durbin, a freshman forward, netted the only goal scored in the contest to push the Spartans to a 1-0 win over Incarnate Word Academy in the Class 4 District 3 championship.

Liv Moeckli, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer

Moeckli, a sophomore, tallied the game’s lone goal during the Dragons’ 1-0 win over Bishop LeBlond to win the Class 1 District 8 title. It marked the program’s first district title since its inception just two seasons ago.

Olivia Rogers, North Platte girls track and field

Rogers, a junior, won four gold medals at the Class 2 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City to help North Platte run away with the team title.

Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley baseball

Bliley threw nine innings of no-hit baseball with two walks and two errors to help lead Platte Valley to a 3-2 win over St. Joseph Christian in the Class 1 District 8 title game last Wednesday.

Andrew Norris, Mountain Grove boys track and field

Norris, a senior, won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 3 Sectional 3 meet last Saturday at Hollister High School.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Meet the 2022 SBLive MHSAA All-State Baseball Teams

With the 2022 Mississippi high school baseball season in the books, it's time to honor the best players in the state with the SBLive All-State Baseball Teams. Here's a look at the first, second and third-team all-state selections. Congratulations to all our honorees! 2022 Player of the ...
AMORY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wildwood, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Girls Soccer#Boys Tennis#High School#Sblive#Twitter#Instagram#Sblivemiz#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy