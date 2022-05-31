Wellington Memorial Day 2022…

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's in Hutchinson is going to do what it can in the month of June to help those that are struggling, even though their own costs have gone up. Tyler Davis said they do have to raise prices on some things, as their food cost last month was at 50%, but their intent is to keep kids meal prices the same for as long as they can.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO