Wellington Memorial Day 2022…

•2:00 a.m. Officers investigated a Threat in the 400 block E. Walnut St, Wellington. •10:35 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block N. Jefferson Ave., Wellington. •8 a.m. Gerald D. Ricke, 73, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for no seatbelt. •8:15 a.m. Martin A. Foster,...
Wellington Police Memorial Day weekend report: Friday, May 27 – Monday, May 30, 2022:. •8:42 a.m. Kayla L. Moore, 32, Wellington, was arrested on a Cowley County Warrant. •12:03 p.m. Officers took a found property report in the 100 block E. 4th St., Wellington. •2:41 p.m. Officers investigated suspicious...
Betty J. Popplewell, age 88, longtime Wellington resident, died May 28, 2022, at Wellington Health & Rehab. She worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 30 years before retiring. Betty J. (Yearout) Popplewell was born on July 30, 1933, in Milan, KS to Harry Yearout and Alma L....
The popular lunch buffet spot, Caesar’s Table, has moved to the downtown Wichita headquarters of Meritrust Credit Union. As the new cafe operator in the building at 151 N. Main Street, they are ready to open to the public on Thursday, June 2. If you’ve never been to the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can! ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water. Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
Scientists want Kansans in every corner of the state to help count bumblebees — those fuzzy, good-natured harbingers of summer. You don’t need a biology degree. Just enthusiasm and some training, which scientists offer online and, this month, in person in Kansas City, Wichita and at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's in Hutchinson is going to do what it can in the month of June to help those that are struggling, even though their own costs have gone up. Tyler Davis said they do have to raise prices on some things, as their food cost last month was at 50%, but their intent is to keep kids meal prices the same for as long as they can.
Sumner Newscow report — The BNSF Railroad is proposing the building of an estimated $9.2 million railroad overpass on the central Wellington railroad tracks that would allow access to one street while closing off three others. It will also make it a quiet zone for the area where train...
Hundreds gathered early on Saturday morning to raise more than 1,200 flags and honor plates at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, recognizing veterans on Memorial Day. Choreographed from years of custom, the young, old, men, women, boys and girls joined together for this impressive endeavor. A steady breeze created the background sound as the flags waved in the sunny sky, each carefully placed one-by-one.
This is something I learned about this year after posting about Exploration Place. A program through the Kansas State Department of Education called the Sunflower Summer is designed to provide a wide variety of ways for families to get out, explore something new, and enjoy time together. By downloading the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita workers could have a direct link to future space opportunities with a new partnership between Spirit AeroSystems and Sierra Space. Under the agreement, Spirit Defense and Space will assist in developing and producing affordable Shooting Star Transport Vehicles for Sierra Space. Senator Jerry Moran is working to more jobs to […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
Sumner Newscow report — This week’s Big Cheese Athletes of the Week is the Wellington boys golf team. The team — consisting of Deitrek Gill, Brett Wyckoff, Caden Lawrence, Laken Smith, Owen Farley and R.J. Clift — placed second in the Class 4A golf tournament at the Sand Creek Station golf course in Newton. Wellington shot a 328, four strokes behind Bishop Miege after day one in what was supposed to be a two-day tournament. The rain came and canceled day 2 so we will never know if Wellington could have overtaken the Stags to win its second straight title.
Comments / 0