FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After months of investigative work, three people are now behind bars in connection to a shooting that left one dead in 2021. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 4:10 AM, FWB officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Eglin Parkway SE and First Street SE. When officers arrived, they found an SUV running and unoccupied, and just a few feet away they found the victim, Tykeis Noland, with multiple gunshot wounds.

