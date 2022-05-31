2022 Sumner County Election filings… June 1 is last day to file at noon

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Harvey County in south central Kansas Western Butler County in south central Kansas Southern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eisenhower National Airport, or 6 miles northwest of Haysville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Newton, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Hesston, Maize, Hillsboro, Clearwater, Halstead, Marion and North Newton. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 42. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO