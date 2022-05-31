ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

2022 Sumner County Election filings… June 1 is last day to file at noon

By Cueball
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumner Newscow report — Attached is the updated filing list for the August primary. The filing deadline is noon tomorrow. •August 2-Primary Election day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here is the list of candidates (Editor’s note – if you are using a mobile...

Related
Betty Popplewell, 88, Wellington: July 30, 1933 – May 28, 2022

Betty J. Popplewell, age 88, longtime Wellington resident, died May 28, 2022, at Wellington Health & Rehab. She worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 30 years before retiring. Betty J. (Yearout) Popplewell was born on July 30, 1933, in Milan, KS to Harry Yearout and Alma L....
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS
11 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, KS
Emma Marlene (Mansfield) Flickinger, 88, Wellington: Nov. 10, 1933 – May 18, 2022

Emma Marlene (Mansfield) Flickinger died at her home in Wellington on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born November 10, 1933, at Hatcher Hospital in Wellington to Chester James Mansfield and Emma Melvina (Johnson) Mansfield. Marlene was raised in Argonia graduated from Argonia High School in 1951, and attended one year at Southwestern College, Winfield.
WELLINGTON, KS
Cattle loose in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says there are loose cattle near North Newton, and law enforcement are attempting to find the owner. The cattle were spotted around K-15 and I-135 but have since “meandered” toward Bethel College and Sand Creek Station. The Sheriff’s...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
WICHITA, KS
All aboard! Boat tours begin on Wichita’s river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can! ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water. Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and […]
WICHITA, KS
Wellington Police Notes: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

•2:00 a.m. Officers investigated a Threat in the 400 block E. Walnut St, Wellington. •10:35 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block N. Jefferson Ave., Wellington. •8 a.m. Gerald D. Ricke, 73, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for no seatbelt. •8:15 a.m. Martin A. Foster,...
WELLINGTON, KS
Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
City Council once again discussing major park project for northwest Wichita

Plans to fund the development of Crystal Prairie Lake Park have resurfaced in the City Council’s Capital Improvement Plan, with a hefty $25 million price tag. The plans, first drafted more than a decade ago, outline the project as a 420-acre park with a 215-acre sand pit lake that would be built on land northwest of Brooks Landfill at K-96 and Hoover Road.
WICHITA, KS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Harvey County in south central Kansas Western Butler County in south central Kansas Southern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eisenhower National Airport, or 6 miles northwest of Haysville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Newton, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Hesston, Maize, Hillsboro, Clearwater, Halstead, Marion and North Newton. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 42. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Former Topeka student killed at Wichita grad party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two teens killed Saturday at a Wichita graduation party had ties to Topeka. Wichita Police say Boisy D. Barefield, 17, of Wichita, died late Saturday night. Officials say Barefield was attending a graduation party at ‘The Banquet Hall’ in the 3100 block of...
TOPEKA, KS
Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
WICHITA, KS
Gavin DeGraw concert at the Kansas State Fair canceled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 31, the Kansas State Fair announced that Gavin DeGraw will no longer be performing at the fair on Friday, Sept. 16. According to a news release sent out by the Kansas State Fair, this is due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict.” The fair plans to announce a new […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Area pools closed until at least Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Because of the cool, rainy weather, both the Salt City Splash and Buhler Pool were closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday. Hutch Rec says a decision as to whether the pools will open Thursday will be made at a later time.
HUTCHINSON, KS
When will the gas price increases slow down?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States is reaching a new record high with the national average gas price of $4.62 a gallon. Some analysts say it could reach $5 by July 4. Ted Bolema, the executive director of Wichita State’s Institute for the Study of Economic Growth, says, unfortunately, he doesn’t see an end […]
WICHITA, KS

