Truck-a-Palooza offers chance to see city trucks up close

Truck-a-Palooza, the city’s annual touch-a-truck event, will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, between 1 and 4 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. This event is open to all ages and is free to the public.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to view more than 20 city trucks, including units from the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works and the Fire Department.

Attendees can check out the view from the driver’s seat of a Waste Management truck and learn how the department uses a bucket truck. Drivers will be on hand to answer questions, and some will be performing “road-eo” demonstrations at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to offer Lexington residents the chance to explore city trucks and interact with the drivers who do so much background work to keep our city running smoothly,” says Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright. “Both kids and adults will find the afternoon fun and educational.”

There will be a pre-event sensory hour for attendees with autism and sensory sensitivities from noon – 1 p.m. Please email LiveGreen@lexingtonky.gov for further information on the sensory hour.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees should enter via Jimmie Campbell Dr. The rain date is Sunday, June 5.

Learn more about the event at lexingtonky.gov/Trucks.