GALLERY: Preston & Steve at Keenan’s 2022

After postponing their wedding from June of 2020 to the following June, Katie & Ashley were finally able to celebrate with all their friends and family at the Willow Creek Winery in Cape May, NJ. These two fun-loving brides had a gorgeous wedding day, filled with laughter and light. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos by Emily Wren Photography. A Garden Party created all of the amazing florals and Wren Films filmed this special day at Willow Creek Winery. You can see all the images in the full gallery here, so make sure to check them out!
Mike Missanelli.Image via NBC Sports Philadelphia at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bristol-born radio sports talk show host Mike Missanelli announced his departure from 97.5 The Fanatic. The unplugging of his latest gig was covered by Rob Tornoe in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
When I worked at the Daily News we had a going away gathering for a retiree. Kind words were thrown around, as expected, if not warranted. A co-worker whispered in my ear “it’s amazing how much better a person becomes when they either retire or die.”. Truer words...
The pride of Millville, Mike Trout makes a rare appearance at Citizen's Bank Park this weekend as the Los Angles Angels play an interleague series with the Phillies. The Phillies will celebrate “Millville Pride Night” during Friday night’s series opener, and there should be plenty of blue-and-orange Millville High # 1 Trout jerseys throughout the park all weekend.
This is a big fun weekend for cars and fruit! I mean usually, I pair my fruit with Nutella but I’m open to new things! You don't want to miss this New Jersey strawberry festival happening this weekend! Here are all the juicy details!. If you have this Saturday...
Recently the sale of the Moore Chevrolet property officially went through after over a decade of legal battles and speculation. We’re not trying to stir the pot here, we simply want to thank the Moore family. In their close to 100 years of being a car dealership and so much more in our community, we just wanted to send them off with a proper thank you. In addition to being a car dealership, a number of great things took place on their property. The Ambucs would build Amtrykes at the dealership, the Ambucs and Soap Box Derby leaders would build the handicap Soap Box Cars there. When the borough of Conshohocken couldn’t afford to pay for the annual fireworks, the Moore family along with some friends would make it happen. A number of the individual family members have been involved and even created a number of things that are integral to our community. From our family to yours, Thank you. Thank you for helping make Conshohocken the great place that it is.
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. ATLANTIC CITY “Clique21,” ArtC group show of works by South Jersey visual artists and photographers,...
HAMMONTON—On Friday May 20, MainStreet Hammonton held its annual Cruisin’ MainStreet event. Throughout downtown, rows of cars were lined up to be shown off and admired with events for kids and adults alike. While walking downtown during the event, guests could look at unique or antique cars on...
One of the most loved South Jersey playgrounds is Jake’s Place Playground in Cherry Hill. Not only is there a great story behind this playground but you can’t help but fall in love with how colorful, accommodating, and playful the playground is. We’ve even helped introduce families to this accessible South Jersey playground a few years back when we held a playdate there. If you haven’t been to Jake’s Place Cherry Hill, save a date on the calendar to do so soon. You won’t regret it!
Ready to shirk the menu and go for an all-you-can-eat feast instead? Atlantic City has you covered. The New Jersey gambling hub has nine brick-and-mortar casinos, many of which feature full buffets with all sorts of vittles and dishes. Of course, health and safety are of the utmost importance at...
Listen up, pet parents. There's an ice cream shop just for your best furry friend at the Jersey Shore. You're going to want to take a road trip this summer to Salty Paws in beautiful Stone Harbor. It's not just an ice cream shop for dogs, it's a bakery, too,...
Remy, an 18-month-old hound, was adopted by Jessica and Jon Mele from a rescue in Lansdale, Pa. Remy was brought up north from a kill shelter in Alabama for a second chance at life. “We rescued her in February of 2021,” explained Jessica, a Lansdale resident who vacations with her...
Fun day yesterday, ran two trips and filleted a lot of Seabass! Fishing is OFF THE CHARTS good, and the season is open until the 19th.
2022 is turning into a year of transition for Ocean City's landmark restaurants. Just days after Ocean City's iconic Chatterbox Restaurant, with 85 years of history on 9th Street, changed hands, Randazzo's Family Restaurant, the popular pizza place and Italian restaurant with 52 years of heritage at 34th and Asbury Avenue, has hit the market.
Sure, you may have seen horses at someone's house if they own a farm or hired a professional company to give pony rides at their kid's birthday party, but seeing a bunch of them just nonchalantly mosey across your driveway is a different sight entirely. That's exactly what people experienced...
I hope you had a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend with family and friends. Unlike last year, it was a beautiful weekend, so I hope you were able to spend time on the beach or by a pool. Other than getting extreme sunburn on the top of my feet, I had...
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
I always love it when we’re visiting an area and we stumble upon a new playground. Such was the case when we found Fox Park Playground in Wildwood, New Jersey. We were visiting the area for a media trip to create a list of things to do in Wildwood with kids. My boys and I were walking down Ocean Avenue in search of activities and we discovered this fabulous playground. We just had to take some time to stop and play.
