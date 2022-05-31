Memorial Day weekend traffic statistics in Ohio
(WKBN) – Tragic statistics were released on Tuesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Seventeen people were killed in crashes over the Memorial Day weekend, which is two more than last year.
Troopers made 490 OVI arrests and nearly 300 drug arrests. They also issued nearly 4,000 seat belt citations.
Troopers pulled over 26,000 cars and helped more than 2,700 motorists alongside the road.
