Memorial Day weekend traffic statistics in Ohio

By Dave Sess, Katelyn Amato
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – Tragic statistics were released on Tuesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Seventeen people were killed in crashes over the Memorial Day weekend, which is two more than last year.

Troopers made 490 OVI arrests and nearly 300 drug arrests. They also issued nearly 4,000 seat belt citations.

Troopers pulled over 26,000 cars and helped more than 2,700 motorists alongside the road.

The four-day reporting period ran from Friday through Monday.

COLUMBUS , Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 17 deaths on Ohio's roadways during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend. This Memorial Day saw more fatalities than last year, when there were 15 traffic deaths during the weekend. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 27 and ran through Monday, May 30.
