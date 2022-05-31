ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Alexa Bliss Has Winning Streak Going: Fans React

By Chris Rosvoglou
 3 days ago
WWE superstar Alexa Bliss kept her winning streak alive on Monday night, defeating Doudrop in the latest episode of RAW. Bliss made her return to RAW on May 9, beating Sonya Deville via pinfall. She then...

wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look, Confirms New Name

Dakota Kai is preparing to turn a new leaf. On Tuesday, Kai officially became a free agent along with nine other former WWE/NXT Superstars who were released on April 29. Besides confirming her new ring name to be King Kota, which she filed to trademark on May 9, Kai shared a few pics of her new look via Twitter. The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is now sporting a hairdo with a blend of pink, grey and black streaks, as opposed to the all-pink style she was last seen with.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There He Goes: Former WWE Star Now A Free Agent

Catch you down the road. We are in a strange time in wrestling as we are seeing more great action and talented stars than have been around in a long time. The amount of content available at any time has allowed stars to emerge on a variety of stages and many of them have been on television. Now though, one of those names might be on his way to a new location.
WWE
PWMania

AJ Lee Reveals Her Favorite Wrestler on the AEW Roster

Former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee spoke about the AEW product on Renee Paquette’s podcast and revealed her favorite wrestler on the roster:. “I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famers Threatened To Leave WWE If They Weren’t Given TV Time

At any given time the WWE roster is loaded with talent, but there’s only so much TV time to go around. The Bella Twins know what it’s like to reach the top of WWE as they’re now Hall of Famers. However, there was once a point during their WWE run when they were fighting to get TV time.
WWE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Alexa Bliss
ComicBook

AJ Lee Offers an Update on Her Possible Return to Wrestling Now That CM Punk Is Thriving in AEW

AJ Lee (April Mendez) has remained retired from the world of professional wrestling since April 2015. But when her husband, CM Punk, made his comeback last August for All Elite Wrestling, many fans started to hope that it might get the ball rolling on her return to the ring. She has stepped back into the business by working as an executive producer and color commentator for the WOW— Women of Wrestling promotion but told Renee Paquette on The Sessions this week that her opinion on competing hasn't changed.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
Distractify

Simone Johnson's New Wrestling Name Has Drawn Criticism From Some Fans

When it comes to professional wrestlers that demonstrate massive crossover entertainment potential, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the first person that comes to mind. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE before going on to set his sights on acting, and did a darn good job in many of his appearances. After all, the Fast & Furious franchise became a mega-blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Butch Character

In recent weeks fans have seen a number of talents get called up from NXT one of which was former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. When the Bruiserweight was called up to the Friday Night SmackDown brand he was paired with Sheamus and Ridge Holland and introduced to the world as Butch.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles (And It’s Not Good)

So much for that. Last month, the biggest story in WWE was the night Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Monday Night Raw. The company has since responded to the departure, which included the Women’s Tag Team Titles being vacated. A tournament was announced to crown new champions, but there was no details announced. It turns out that the tournament might be in jeopardy.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Two AEW Stars Injured, One Of Them Said To Be “Messed Up”

It happens to everyone. Injuries are one of the things that you see happen to any wrestler at any time. You never know when someone is going to go down but there are times when you have a good idea that something bad is coming. That does not make it any easier though, and now we are seeing a pair of prominent names going onto the injured list after some rough matches.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair Reveals How Vince McMahon Made Him Cry During Tense Meeting

Ric Flair is considered by many to be one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring, but back in 2007 his in-ring career was winding down. The Nature Boy talked about this period of time during a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, and he noted that he took exception to WWE asking him to advertise an event in South Carolina that he wasn’t booked for.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Leaves Impact Wrestling

The Impact Wrestling roster is currently loaded with a variety of talents, but it looks like one of the top stars in Impact has parted ways with the company. PWInsider.com reports that W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, is done with Impact Wrestling. During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling he will be featured in a match that will see him team with PCO to take on Moose & Steve Maclin, but that will be his final appearance for the company.
WWE
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
stillrealtous.com

Top Star Removed From AEW Roster

It’s been a wild week for All Elite Wrestling as the promotion has given fans plenty to talk about. Last week MJF no showed a meet and greet during Double or Nothing weekend then he was defeated by Wardlow at the pay-per-view the next day. Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s Status With WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE a few weeks ago, and the company later announced that both Superstars have been suspended indefinitely. Fightful Select reports that those they’ve talked to in WWE have not heard of much, if any, communication between WWE and Sasha Banks and Naomi. However, it’s been confirmed that starting last week WWE did cancel all travel plans they had set up for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Hated Former WWE Superstar’s Gimmick

A good gimmick can take a wrestler a long way, but unfortunately the wrong gimmick can also hold certain talents back. When Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay, first arrived in WWE it seemed as if the company was lining him up to be a monster heel. However, WWE went in a different direction when they gave Tyrus the Funkasaurus gimmick.
WWE
ComicBook

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Potential WrestleMania Match That Undertaker Shot Down

Freddie Prinze Jr.'s latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie recapped a storyline idea Prinze had involving Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Awesome Kong (fka Kharma), the Divas Championship and a WrestleMania match. Fans will remember that Kong (real name Kia Stevens) signed with WWE in late 2010 after becoming a major women's wrestling star in TNA, Ring of Honor and Shimmer. Prinze was tasked with coming up with a major women's storyline for WrestleMania involving the Divas Championship and he proposed that Kong run through the women's division by taking down Kelly Kelly, Natalya and Gail Kim before defeating Michelle McCool for the Divas Championship at that year's Royal Rumble. She would then go into WrestleMania as the dominant heel and take on a babyface Beth Pheonix.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Report on Roman Reigns and The Usos Being Booked at Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE's Hell in a Cell 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago, but as of right now the card doesn't have any matches featuring the SmackDown roster. It was reported weeks ago that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would not be on the show, meaning WWE has now gone two pay-per-views in a row without a world championship match. As for The Usos, who recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the pair lost a match against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw that is supposed to set up a future tag team match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that match wasn't planned for the pay-per-view as of early this week.
CHICAGO, IL
