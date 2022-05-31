Mason Crosby Makes Opinion On New Special Teams Coach Very Clear

When people think of the Green Bay Packers, there a few players that automatically come to mind. Aaron Rodgers and his incredible arm-talent. LeRoy Butler and Reggie White anchoring a Super Bowl defense. Brett Favre and his consecutive game streak. Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr winning championship after championship. There are so many great names that people may think of first when the Green Bay Packers are mentioned, but the first name is probably not the franchise’s all-time scoring leader. That title belong to current Packers kicker Mason Crosby. In 2022, Mason Crosby likely will also etch his name into the team’s and NFL’s record books once again.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO