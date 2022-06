TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A manhole about 300 feet away from Lake Shawnee has emitted an “unknown quantity” of diluted waste into the lake. The Shawnee County Department of Public Works says on Friday, June 3, it has advised residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee - especially in the area of the second cove south of the dam on the east side of the lake.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO