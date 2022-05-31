ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sports World Reacts To Best Athlete In Every City Graphic

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A graphic was put out on Monday which showed who the best athlete was in each city. This went for all of the major sports teams that play there (Steelers, Penguins, Pirates...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Struggling Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson has work to do before proving he's worthy of the NFL's largest contract. On Wednesday, Cleveland.com's Twitter account posted video of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing an interception during Wednesday's seven-on-seven drill in offseason OTAs. He also reportedly threw some incompletions without any pads or pass-rushers. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills Suspension News

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker room took a bit of a hit this Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith has received a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. He's being suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Smith, a former seventh-round pick out...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a massive blow on Wednesday afternoon when a standout member of the defense announced his surprise retirement. Stephon Tuitt, who missed the entire 2021 season, announced he's walking away from the game. The former Notre Dame star cited the loss of his brother and earning his degree from his alma mater as reasons he's walking away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Coach Arrest News

The Idaho State Bengals football program was stunned today by the arrest of defensive backs coach Davonte' Neal. Greg Woods of the Idaho State Journal reported on Thursday that Neal is being held on an extradition warrant in Arizona's Maricopa County. The charge? First degree murder. Neal is alleged to...
POCATELLO, ID
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Sidney Crosby
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?. Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Legendary WNBA Star Files Lawsuit Against The Rock

Legendary WNBA star Sue Bird has filed a lawsuit against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the XFL's rebranded logo. The XFL's rebranded logo is similar to Bird's TOGETHXR. The WNBA star took to Twitter nearly two months ago complaining about the similarity. Since that tweet, Bird and Megan Rapinoe have...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Favorite Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier last month. Over the years, several big-time athletes and sports figures have been featured in the magazine, including some prominent fighting stars. Ronda Rousey is arguably the biggest name on that list. The former UFC star turned wrestling standout posed for...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Trout#Canada#Mvps#Nyc
The Spun

Look: ABC News Getting Crushed For Marion Barber Tweet

ABC News showed a serious lack of sensitivity when it reported the death of former NFL running back Marion Barber on Wednesday. The news outlet included an unnecessary fact about Barber's career with the Dallas Cowboys when sharing the news of his passing at 38 years old. Here's the full...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

Fans Showing Support For Rookie Quarterback After Family Tragedy

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral might have a big role in the Carolina Panthers' offense this coming season. But a recent tragedy might put his career on a brief hold. On Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Corral informed him of a family tragedy. Rhule said that he's given Corral "as much time as he needs" to deal with it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Ripped By Former Colleague: Sports Media World Reacts

From an outside perspective, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser is a fun-loving sports enthusiast. However, that may not be an accurate description of the longtime PTI co-host. Norman Chad, one of Kornheiser's former colleagues, ripped Kornheiser in a recent interview. Chad used to appear on Pardon the Interruption, but was unexpectedly removed...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Picked Off On First Play: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson's first day of organized team activities with the Denver Broncos didn't start on the right foot. It turns out second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II intercepted a pass from Wilson and took it to the house. The rest of the defense was amped up to see the former No. 9 pick make a play of that magnitude.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Celtics Owner's Story About Danny Ainge Is Going Viral

The Celtics saw a familiar face in the locker room after one of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinal battles against the Bucks. And while former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge may have played a key role in building the Celtics into a Finals-caliber team, it didn't stop owner Wyc Grousbeck from kicking Jazz's new CEO out.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy