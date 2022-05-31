ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Old Saybrook middle schooler arrested after allegedly mentioning ‘hit list’ to other students

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook middle school student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making concerning statements to fellow students, including mention of the presence of a “hit list.”

Superintendent of Schools Jan Perruccio and Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera sent a letter to staff and families on Tuesday to inform them of what happened.

They said police investigated “concerning statements” made Tuesday by a middle school student, and the statements included telling peers not to come to school on Wednesday because there was going to be a shooting and the presence of a “hit list.”

Perruccio and Spera said the investigation found a middle school student made these statements Tuesday but that no formal, actual “hit list” exists.

They said the middle school student who was the subject of the investigation was arrested for threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree. The student will appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

Police said all families with a student whose name was mentioned to be part of the “hit list” have been contacted by a police officer and the middle school principal, adding those students and their families have been offered resources through the school’s student support team.

Old Saybrook middle schooler arrested for allegedly making threats

Based on Tuesday’s investigation, police said they can confirm there are no active, credible threats at any of the town’s school campuses.

We understand that messages from us about school safety matters are concerning. We can assure you that the safety and security of your children and our staff is paramount. You should also know that as leaders of the District and the Department, it is also our daily priority. We believe that communicating with you about these matters provides you with transparent insight into what is happening concerning school safety issues in our District and how they are being addressed. The fact that students come forward to speak to adults they trust is a very important point in this situation and in each situation we have needed to address. Let’s work together to continue to support that open dialogue.

Old Saybrook Superintendent of Schools Jan Perruccio and Old Saybrook Chief of Police Michael Spera

Perruccio and Spera said they remain available to the community to discuss what happened Tuesday to the extent they are permitted to or to address general questions related to school safety.

WTNH

Meriden police arrest man for Park Street burglary

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday for a burglary on Park Street. According to police, a resident on Park Street was alerted of a man walking to the back of their house on their Ring camera. The resident told police that no one should be home at the […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Public tip leads to arrest in 2017 New Haven homicide: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who has been arrested multiple times on gun charges now faces a murder charge. New Haven police arrested 31-year-old Treyvon Battle for the murder of 28-year-old Norman Boone. Back in May 2017, police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets for calls of shots fired. Two […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 arrested after drug bust at Waterbury barbershop

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges after a drug bust at a Waterbury barbershop. Police raided the Fresh Kutz Barbershop on Willow Street on Wednesday as a result of an investigation regarding narcotics and weapon-related violations at the business. Investigators found 588 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of cocaine, and $1,368 in cash. […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

