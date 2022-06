CHICAGO - It was a busy day on the job for a K9 deputy in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff canine recently apprehended nine people in a 24-hour period earlier this week. "He's well-trained, and he loves the job. He's trained to use his nose to scent people — whether that be by tracking, smelling the ground, or air-scenting — smelling the air to locate individuals in a scent-specific way. So, he can smell a vehicle that they were in or an article that they've touched," said Deputy John Forlenza, talking about his partner, Dax, the German Shepherd.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO