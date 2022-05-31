ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Florida man killed in suspected alligator attack, police say

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QxW1_0fw9vlnO00
Accident or crime scene cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

LARGO, Fla. — A Florida man was killed in a suspected alligator attack, authorities said.

The Largo Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating the death of a man at Taylor Lake in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

"At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water and a gator was involved," the department said in a statement.

The man was found by a visitor at Taylor Park, home to a 53-acre freshwater lake, and police were contacted around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo.

The man's identity has not been released pending next-of-kin notification. He was 47-years-old, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which also responded to the scene.

The agency was still working to capture the alligator Tuesday afternoon, Santo said.

"A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going near or swimming in the lake at any time. There are no swimming signs posted at the lake, according to police.

Fatal alligator bites are rare. From 1948 to 2021, Florida reported 442 unprovoked bite incidents from alligators, 26 of which resulted in fatalities, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In the last 10 years, the state has averaged eight unprovoked bites a year that require medical treatment, the agency said.

The likelihood of someone being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly one in 3.1 million, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The last fatal alligator attack in Florida was in 2019, according to the agency.

A man was bitten in the face by an alligator at Taylor Park in 2020 while looking for frisbees in the lake, Tampa ABC affiliate Tampa WFTS reported at the time. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
maggrand.com

Missing Florida man last seen in a Tampa neighborhood found dead

TAMPA, Florida – More than a month after being reported missing, the body of 24-year-old John Larson has been located. Larson disappeared while on the way to meet friends in Ybor City. Tampa police found the missing father’s body late Wednesday – not far from where family members have...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

Florida man arrested for Twitter threats against Rep. Lauren Boebert

A Florida man was arrested for threatening Rep. Lauren Boebert’s life, in response to federal courtroom paperwork unsealed Friday, which reveal a collection of menacing Twitter posts. Matthew Lee Comiskey of Palm Seaside County Florida is going through 5 counts of “Interstate Risk,” for posts despatched throughout September 2021....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Florida Wildlife#Police#Wildlife Conservation#Violent Crime
WGAU

Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after allegedly murdering family of five

JOURDANTON, Texas — A Texas inmate suspected of murdering five people after he escaped from a prison bus was killed by authorities on Thursday, officials said. A massive manhunt was underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez when an adult and four children were found dead Thursday evening inside a residence in Leon County in east-central Texas, near where the inmate had escaped three weeks prior. Lopez was believed to have broken into the home and committed the murders, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
JOURDANTON, TX
WGAU

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Widow stresses importance of Florida's 'Move Over Law'

A local widow is on a crusade to remind drivers about Florida's "Move Over Law”, where you move over a lane for stopped law enforcement or other service vehicles displaying their warning lights. "You made me a widow at the age of 47," Susan Adkins said in a Martin...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
wflx.com

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing

A Florida congressman who represents Okeechobee County displayed multiple firearms on camera during a House Judiciary hearing Thursday while discussing a bill that seeks to curb gun violence. The hearing was held to debate HR-7910, the "Protecting Our Kids Act," which seeks to "increase the age limit on the purchase...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy