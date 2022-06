ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In the Star City, it’s never too early to start asking “What do you want to be when you grow up?”. In order to expose pre-K through fifth grade students to various careers and show them the opportunities that will be available at the Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) when they enter high school, Hurt Park Elementary School plans to host a ‘Career Day’ event on Friday, June 3.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO