Mount St. Joseph University announces the May "Pride of the Lions" is Director of Library Services, Scott Lloyd!. Scott Lloyd has served as the Mount's Director of Library Services for more than five years. During that time, he has demonstrated outstanding leadership for the community. As part of the institution's affordable textbook initiative, Scott oversaw the University's transition to eCampus, which provides students and faculty members access to a more seamless process for securing textbooks--and more competitive pricing.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO