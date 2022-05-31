ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Eli White, former Wren High School and Clemson star, makes the home-run-robbing catch of a lifetime

By Mike Swanson
 3 days ago

"When Eli came to us as a seventh-grader, you could tell he had a lot of ability," his high school coach said in 2016. "He just took his ability and just absolutely exploded with it."

We're just a couple of months into the Major League Baseball season, but Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White made a catch Monday that probably won't be topped in 2022.

White leaped at the warning track, fell halfway back into the visitor's bullpen and snagged the ball to rob the Rays' Ji-Man Choi of a home run.

“He’s one of the most athletic guys I've been around," Rangers starter Glenn Otto told mlb.com . "Maybe he’s Spider-Man."

His baseball coach at Wren High School in South Carolina sung White's praises before his MLB debut in 2016.

"When Eli came to us as a seventh-grader, you could tell he had a lot of ability," Wren baseball coach Randy Thompson told the Independent Mail . 'He just took his ability and just absolutely exploded with it.'

White also made a sliding play in the top of the eighth Monday on a sinking line drive to rob Vidal Bruján of a hit and homered to straightaway center.

