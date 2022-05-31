ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Jet ski incident on Ohio lake claims the life of Erie man

By Bill Palmer
 2 days ago

Investigators are saying that a jet ski incident on an Ohio lake has claimed the life of one Erie man.

Numerous media outlets have reported that the man has been identified as 31-year-old Donnell Jordan.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon on Caesar Creek Lake, which is between Dayton and Cincinnati.

Police searching for person involved in weekend hit & run

According to the Dayton Daily News, officials said that Jordan was thrown from a jet ski and may have suffered a medical emergency.

Calls to the Warren County, Ohio Coroner’s Office have not been returned at the time of writing.

