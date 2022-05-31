Police: 1 killed in explosion, fire at North Carolina motel

GASTONIA, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy took off in his mother’s SUV and drove through a North Carolina city with an infant sibling in the back seat, police said. Gastonia police said the boy’s mother reported that she handed the boy her keys and asked him to start the vehicle as they left a relative’s home on Tuesday night, WSOC-TV reported. But police said the boy did more than start the SUV — he drove across town with his 1-year-old sibling in the back seat.

