Police: 1 killed in explosion, fire at North Carolina motel
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in western North Carolina, police said. Black Mountain Police Chief...www.wral.com
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in western North Carolina, police said. Black Mountain Police Chief...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0