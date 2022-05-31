ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 killed in explosion, fire at North Carolina motel

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in western North Carolina, police said. Black Mountain Police Chief...

4 people escape Weaverville house fire

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four people escaped a house fire in Weaverville on Thursday night. The fire happened about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Church Street. Weaverville and four mutual aid departments responded. When they got there, the fire was in a bedroom. Firefighters think the blaze may...
Man in custody following West Asheville shooting, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Greenville man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday evening in west Asheville. Asheville police say on Thursday, June 2, at around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man being injured after being shot near the 1400 block of Patton Avenue.
NC police looking for runaway teen who may be in the Upstate area

FOREST CITY, NC. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old who ran away Friday morning. Officers said they were called to a home on M.D. Blanton Road for a report of a runaway teen named Brooklyn Alyssa Anderson. She was last known to be at the home around 11 p.m. on June 2.
Police: 1 Killed In Explosion, Fire At Black Mountain Motel

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police said one person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in Black Mountain. News outlets report Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker says officers and local fire departments responded to a call regarding an explosion and fire at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the motel.
3 shot at Hickory apartments, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Hillside Garden apartments off Ninth Avenue Southeast. [ALSO READ: Deputies: 2 students charged after social media threat, evacuation at Hickory school]. Witnesses said they heard more than...
Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive. On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth,...
Man arrested after failing to appear in court in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
Upstate restaurant evacuated after fire

Alex Murdaugh signed a confession of judgment, admitting he owes Gloria Satterfield's sons more than $4.3 million. An elementary school honors a 5th-grade teacher one year after her tragic death. Crews put out fire at Golden Corral. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. (Video: Pamela Peer) Scene on Old Easley Highway.
Police: Boy, 8, drove off in mom's SUV with sibling in back

GASTONIA, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy took off in his mother’s SUV and drove through a North Carolina city with an infant sibling in the back seat, police said. Gastonia police said the boy’s mother reported that she handed the boy her keys and asked him to start the vehicle as they left a relative’s home on Tuesday night, WSOC-TV reported. But police said the boy did more than start the SUV — he drove across town with his 1-year-old sibling in the back seat.
One person found dead following explosion at North Carolina motel

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department said officers responded to an explosion at the Apple Blossom motel on Monday night. Officers said they responded with firefighters to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2022. Crews extinguished the flames quickly, but the blast significantly damaged the motel.
Police searching for runaway teen in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 16-year-old Grace Johnson left her home on Old Castle Lane possibly wearing an orange hoodie and white sneakers. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact police at 828-245-5555.
Body found after explosion at motel, police say

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A body was found Monday night at a North Carolina motel after an explosion, according to Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker. Parkers said police were called about 10:30 p.m. to a reported explosion and fire at the Apple Blossom Motel on Highway 70. He...
Austin Robinson to be sentenced in child's death

Jerry Austin Robinson was sentenced for his role in the beating death of 3-year-old Tori Smith. VIDEO: 5 children found in vehicle in stable condition at hospital, police say. 'I loved her:' Husband of Food Network winner sentenced in 3-year-old's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jerry Austin Robinson was...
