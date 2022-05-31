ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'Big Brother,' 'The Challenge: USA' Premiere Dates Revealed

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour annual summer obsession, a.k.a. Big Brother, is officially coming back this July. This time around, the show is going to premiere alongside CBS' newest reality series, The Challenge: USA, a spinoff of MTV's popular competition. Both of the shows will premiere back to back on Wednesday, July 6....

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Sheila Carrasco Looks Ahead to Season 2 Amid Relatable 'Beauty' of 'Flower's Article' (Exclusive)

Ghosts might have audiences laughing since its premiere last fall on CBS, but the single-camera comedy also has its fair share of poignant moments that leave fans reaching for the tissues every Thursday night. In the freshmen sitcom's seventh episode of its debut season, fans did just that with "Flower's Article," an episode that found Woodstone Mansion ghost Flower — played brilliantly by Sheila Carrasco — sharing a part of her past she was rather embarrassed about. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to reflect on the first season of the sitcom now streaming on Paramount+, Carrasco admits that while her character "leads with her heart," she hopes the biggest takeaway for viewers is in the value of self-forgiveness.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
OK! Magazine

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Boycotting The Show After Ken Jennings Announces Mayim Bialik Will Be Taking Over As Host

What is ... discontent? On the Friday, May 6, episode of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings announced he would be taking a break from guest hosting duties and giving the reins to past guest host Mayim Bialik — something that didn't sit well with adoring fans."I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," the star, 47, tweeted after the show. "We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."Jennings — the highest earning contestant in Jeopardy!'s history — has racked up a loyal fan base,...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Cbs#Us Weekly#Working Title#Paranoia#Reality Tv#Mtv#Challenge
Popculture

'The View' Alum Rosie O'Donnell Reveals New Girlfriend

Rosie O'Donnell is head over heels in love. The View alum marked the first day of Pride Month on Wednesday, June 1 by going Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee. O'Donnell confirmed her rumored relationship with Aimee, whose last name is not known, by resharing a photo of herself and her girlfriend originally posted to Aimee's private Instagram account.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

This Is Us Finally Confronts Rebecca’s Death—And Solves a Lingering Mystery

Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us. The penultimate episode of This Is Us was always going to belong to Rebecca Pearson. If the NBC drama’s first several seasons left viewers preoccupied with how Jack Pearson died (may the Crock-Pot live in minor infamy), then the last few have been—sometimes tediously—devoted to Rebecca’s eventual demise. The show’s second to last episode, titled “The Train” and written by series creator Dan Fogelman, does get there, but not before one last misdirect.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Argentina
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look, Confirms New Name

Dakota Kai is preparing to turn a new leaf. On Tuesday, Kai officially became a free agent along with nine other former WWE/NXT Superstars who were released on April 29. Besides confirming her new ring name to be King Kota, which she filed to trademark on May 9, Kai shared a few pics of her new look via Twitter. The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is now sporting a hairdo with a blend of pink, grey and black streaks, as opposed to the all-pink style she was last seen with.
WWE
Popculture

TV Host Returns to Air for First Time Since Splitting From Husband

Helen Skelton, presenter of BBC One's Countryfile program, is back to work following her split from husband Richie Myler. A month after announcing that she and Myler were headed for divorce, Skelton returned to TV on May 21 to host Channel 4's rugby league coverage, marking her first televised appearance since her split.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elliot Page Reflects on Pre-Transition Pain: “I Could Not Picture Myself as a Woman Aging”

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience since coming out as transgender and nonbinary toward the tail end of 2020. In a guest column for Esquire published Wednesday, Page reflected on how he received love and support from many people after his announcement but also “hatred and cruelty and vitriol” from others.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Sparrow Academy Makes Punchy Introduction in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer'Umbrella Academy,' 'Starstruck,' 'Rutherford Falls' Master Classes Added to Banff Fest Lineup (Exclusive)'Into My Name' ('Nel Mio Nome'): Film Review | Berlin 2022 Page described transphobia as “just so, so, so extreme” and brought...
SOCIETY
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy