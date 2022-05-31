Spotlight on Seniors – Península Seniors Tres de Mayo celebrated new program

I am proud of our Manhattan Beach schools and the community that supports them. But their standards are not easy to uphold. I have seen the detrimental impact of inadequate, and inconsistent state funding from the state. Each year we work hard to positively impact the student experience in our schools with donations. But it is not enough. With Measure A, we have the opportunity to take control of our school outcomes with critical funding to support the level of education we strive to provide our children. The Measure A parcel tax is not a new concept – highly respected and informed education leaders have been working towards a sustainable source of local funding to ensure the long-term success of our district for decades. The fluctuations of state funding does not support our needs. The funding from Measure A, a 14 percent increase in the MBUSD budget, will move us beyond a cycle of reactive cuts, and towards consistent support of the critical core functions of a high-performing district: current curriculum and textbooks, personalized learning with smaller class sizes, professional development for teachers, common assessments to encourage excellence for all students, opportunities for exploration, and a welcoming and safe environment for learning. We have the opportunity to support teaching and learning in our district with local funding under our control. Vote Yes on Measure A by June 7.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO