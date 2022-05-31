ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q & A: What An Abortion Ban Would Mean For Patients Who Need One

NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens if a medical condition threatens the life of a pregnant patient? What about a fetus with a lethal anomaly? Will treatment for miscarriage change? This episode we're...

www.npr.org

The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Alito’s ruling is what most people want on abortion

The Supreme Court may finally overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The news media and the Democrats want you to think this is an extreme position. It’s not. On both questions, Mississippi’s abortion law and the substance of Roe v. Wade, the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito represents the majority view of U.S. residents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Oklahoma abortion bill is 'extreme,' 'absurd,' 'ultra MAGA,' White House says

The White House condemned a new abortion bill that passed Oklahoma's Legislature Thursday, calling the bill "extreme," "absurd," and "ultra MAGA." The bill, H.B. 4327, would ban all abortions after the moment of conception except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life. The bill bans any procedures that "cause the death of an unborn child," which it defines as a "human fetus or embryo in any stage of gestation from fertilization until birth."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salon

Abortion opponents take risks by dropping exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s life

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. If it seems as though the anti-abortion movement has gotten more extreme in recent months, that's because it has. But it's not the first time — positions taken by both sides of the abortion debate have ebbed and flowed repeatedly in the 49 years since the Supreme Court declared abortion a constitutional right.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Elle

‘﻿It Was Not a Shameful Act’: Rep. Marie Newman on Coming to Terms With Her Abortion

Rep. Marie Newman didn’t expect to share her abortion story with the world. In fact, the Illinois congresswoman—who had an abortion as a 19-year-old college student and went on to defeat one of the last anti-abortion House Democrats in 2020—kept it a secret for decades as she wrestled with feelings of guilt and shame. But when she saw the news that the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft opinion, she decided it was time. “What kept ringing in my head around the leaked decision was, oh my God, I was so lucky,” she told ELLE.com. As a teenager, Newman had local, quality reproductive health care, an impossibility for millions of people across America. If Roe falls, about half the states are likely to ban abortion, further restricting access. “My particular story isn’t important,” she said. “But it is important for people to understand the gravity of this situation.” Below, in her own words, she explains what's at stake.
ILLINOIS STATE
SELF

The Extraordinary Abortion Care I Received Should Be Ordinary

I’m a pro-choice American woman and more than five years since my abortion I’m still gathering the courage to say that word: abortion. When strangers muse on the age gap between my son and daughter, I’ve pointedly used the phrase “pregnancy loss” to explain how my second pregnancy ended. Loss is a statement of fact; the subject matter is both uncomfortable and sad enough to keep even the most nosy from inquiring further. Among trusted circles of fellow physician friends, I choose the word “termination,” but rarely “abortion.” “Termination” is polite, clinical; it provides a quiet and somber nod to what actually happened without saying it directly.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Women With High-Risk Pregnancies Could Die if Roe Overturned

June 1, 2022 – Kendra Joseph of San Antonio, TX, had given up on the idea of having a second child. At 40 years old, and with a daughter pleading for a sibling, she and her husband were nervous about the risk of trying for another child due to her advanced maternal age. Joseph had ended an earlier pregnancy at 15 weeks after finding out her son had Edwards syndrome, a genetic trait that’s fatal in most cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

