ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Destroy All Humans Game Gets Surprise Release

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand-new Destroy All Humans game was released today to coincide with some news about the remake of Destroy All Humans 2. Destroy All Humans is a beloved, cult-classic sci-fi series that satirizes different time periods on Earth from the perspective of an alien named Crypto. You can even blow up...

comicbook.com

Comments / 4

Related
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Goes Viral Over One Fan's Promise Regarding Its Comeback

After years of waiting, Hunter x Hunter fans' patience is about to pay off as creator Yoshihiro Togashi has shown that he is working on new pages of the manga series that introduced us to the likes of Gon, the Phantom Troupe, and a wild world of hunters. With the previous chapter arriving in 2018, one fan has gone viral for performing a unique action every day until the anime franchise makes a comeback and while the end might be in sight for this particular fan, it still might be a little time before the anime fan can end their tradition.
COMICS
ComicBook

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Gets Release Date

The remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is coming out at the end of August with THQ Nordic officially announcing the game's release date this week alongside a new trailer and more looks at the game. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out on August 30th, the publisher said, following a reveal from September 2021 and after the first game was remade before that. The game will benefit from a number of enhancements and is made in Unreal Engine 4 and is developed by Black Forest Games, the same group that remade Destroy All Humans!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Game#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Thq#Xbox One
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Real Identity of Vecna Revealed in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. The main villain of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is as sinister as the Mind Flayer, known as Vecna, as Dustin and Eddie named him with his liking to the character in the Dungeons & Dragons game that they play. The series finally revealed his real identity and it is a huge surprise for everyone. It also explains why Eleven is the only hope of humanity.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Crypto
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Teases "Sadistic" Violence by Pooh & Piglet

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.
MOVIES
Deadline

John DiMaggio, Who Voices Potty-Mouthed Robot Bender On ‘Futurama,’ Says He Did Not Get A Raise After “Bendergate” Standoff With Disney

Click here to read the full article. Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio revealed he got respect but no more money after his salary standoff with Disney and Hulu last winter, a dispute he dubbed #bendergate. DiMaggio, who plays Bender, the show’s degenerate robot, made the revelation to attendees at Phoenix Fan Fusion last week. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!'” DiMaggio said according to Slashfilm, “I didn’t get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Reveals Why Yor is Such a Good Sister

Spy x Family has fully introduced Yor's brother Yuri to the anime with the newest episode, and a flashback to their shared pasts has demonstrated why Yuri worships his sister so much! Now that the three members of the Forger family are starting to adjust to their new shared lives together, it's time for new challenges and shake ups to their secret dynamic moving forward. With Anya now focusing her efforts on making her way through Eden Academy, Loid and Yor are left to prove the legitimacy of their fake marriage with Yor's own brother that she failed to tell about her marriage.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Teases Fan-Favorite Jedi From Clone Wars

Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi weren't the only Jedi to survive the terrifying Order 66. Several Jedi went into hiding after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, including Fallen Order lead character Cal Kestis. In Wednesday's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, one of those surviving Jedi was mentioned, and it was a name that many Star Wars fans are probably familiar with: Quinlan Vos.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Unearths Toph's Best Look

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have gone live years ago, but the animated series remains a hot topic with fans online. After Netflix introduced a new era to the series, Aang and the gang are on the up and up with new projects including a live-action television series. Of course, this means fans are paying tribute to their go-to characters, and one is going viral thanks to their take on Toph Beifong.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation Trailer Released

Fullmetal Alchemist is considered by many to be one of the greatest anime stories of all time, following a pair of brothers whose lives have been adversely affected by an experiment in alchemy gone awry. With this year marking the twentieth anniversary of the series created by Hiromu Arakawa, the first trailer for the final film in the live-action trailer, Final Transmutation, has arrived to give viewers an idea of how this new take on Edward and Alphonse Elric will come to a close.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy