Sumner County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Harvey County in south central Kansas Western Butler County in south central Kansas Southern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eisenhower National Airport, or 6 miles northwest of Haysville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Newton, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Hesston, Maize, Hillsboro, Clearwater, Halstead, Marion and North Newton. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 42. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Fire and EMS rescued a driver after a crash Thursday afternoon. The agency said around 1:30 p.m., C-Shift crews responded to the area of Old Trail Road and US-50 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck an embankment, becoming stranded in flowing water.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Cattle loose in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says there are loose cattle near North Newton, and law enforcement are attempting to find the owner. The cattle were spotted around K-15 and I-135 but have since “meandered” toward Bethel College and Sand Creek Station. The Sheriff’s...
KSN News

All aboard! Boat tours begin on Wichita’s river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can! ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water. Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Reward increased for information in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Crime Stoppers is now offering an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 49-year-old man in west Wichita. An anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000, bringing the maximum possible reward to $7,500, according to a news release provided by Wichita Police Department spokesperson Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: 13-year-old Jamiya Williams

Teenager Jamiya Williams was last seen on May 19, 2022, in Wichita. The 13-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, call the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
WICHITA, KS

