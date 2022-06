What is your favorite sport from high school? There is a high chance that you were thinking football, basketball, volleyball, maybe wrestling. One sport that probably never crossed your mind was gymnastics. In 10 years, if someone were to ask me my favorite sport from high school, I would say gymnastics. Waseca has a number of cooperative sports teams with New Richland, Janesville and Waterville Elysian Morristown (WEM). The sports include hockey, soccer, and gymnastics.

23 HOURS AGO