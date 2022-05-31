ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Festival of the Arts returns to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend after 2-year COVID break

By Skyla Jewell-Hammie
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - One of the biggest festivals in Grand Rapids, the Festival of the Arts, is back this weekend after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 53rd annual Festival of the Arts will be held in downtown Grand Rapids from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June...

WZZM 13

Rockford plans summer festival with carnival, parade and live music

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is gearing up for its annual four-day family-friendly summer festival next week. The 53rd "Start of Summer Celebration" is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June, 11, bringing a carnival midway, other kids' activities, a beer tent with live music, and a parade.
ROCKFORD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Confluence announces new location for 2022 festival where art, music and science collide

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Confluence, a multifaceted festival, is returning for its second year in downtown Grand Rapids this fall. It will take place at a different venue in 2022. Confluence festival organizers announced Wednesday that Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave SW., would be the main site in September. The festival is focused on the convergence of art, music, science and technology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon Heights Documentary Film Premiere at Frauenthal June 16th

The locally made documentary film - Tiger Pride, Continuing the Legacy premieres June 16th 7:30 PM at Frauenthal Center, free admission, one night only. From the Director - "You've seen Muskegon Heights in the headlines and heard about their stories many different times. Problem is, often from the outside looking in. What's better than asking them to tell us their stories in their own words? Here's your chance to hear about some of their stories from the last decades and what Tiger Pride is. Find out why we can't talk about excellence in the Muskegon County without including people from this friendly, passionate, resilient and educated community, in our little slice of heaven between Casnovia to Bluffton and Fruitport to Montague. Invite your friends , co-workers and neighbors, let us join together at 7:30PM, June 16th at our beautiful Frauenthal Center, Downtown Muskegon to celebrate and promote this proud community."
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
412 restaurant, distillery to move south in Wayland

The 412 restaurant and distillery at the corner of Pine and South Main streets in downtown Wayland is moving to 739 South Main near the VFW post. Operators Nissa Smith and Anthony Winters posted on Facebook today:. “This message is a difficult, yet exciting one to share but first I...
WAYLAND, MI
