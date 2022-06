I find it a little disrespectful that the state who introduced the world to what may be the best convenience store ever, will lose an honorable title this month. The incredible Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas holds a world record. They are home to the world's largest convenience store. The Buc-ee’s boasts an insane 66,335 square feet. Buc-ee’s also holds the record in Katy for the longest carwash, which is 255 feet long!

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO