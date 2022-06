Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. SOUTHERN PINES, NORTH CAROLINA | She has been one of the most consistent players on the LPGA Tour this year with all her stats trending in the right direction. So it was a surprise on Tuesday at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica when Lydia Ko said, “I feel like there's been ups and downs, and I still feel like there's a lot of things to work on just to be a little bit more consistent throughout my game.”

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO