Highland County, OH

County sends 7 to state track meet

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Highland County athletes have qualified to compete in this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships in Columbus after finishing in the top four in their respective events at the regionals last week. The state meet will be held June 3-4 at Jesse...

www.timesgazette.com

Times Gazette

Lightning strike, spotty tornadoes, efficient robbery

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students have named to the winter 2022 president’s list: Teresa Napier of Lynchburg, Austin Roush of Hillsboro, Ashley Yates of Hillsboro, Chelby Roades of Hillsboro and Amanda Gerber of Leesburg. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade oint average of 3.700 and above are named to the list.
HILLSBORO, OH
iheart.com

High School baseball regionals today

Coming up on today in high school baseball, the Washington CH Blue Lions go up against Columbus Bishop Hartley in the Division 2 Regional Semis. The first pitch goes out at 5:00 p.m. today at Teays Valley High School. You can hear the game on Buckeye Counrty 105.5-FM, with the pregame beginning at 4:45 p.m. Should the Blue Lions claim a win today they’ll move on to Friday’s 5:00 p.m. D2 Regional Final against either Steubenville or New Philadelphia. That game too would be played at Teays Valley. Highland County's Whiteoak also plays in the Baseball Regionals this afternoon. The Wildcats take on Berlin Hiland in the Division 4 Regional Semi with that game played at 2:00 p.m. at Lancaster High School. A Whiteoak win, and they play tomorrow in the regional final.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Times Gazette

Fiber optics expanding in Hillsboro

Horizon announces Thursday that it is continuing to expand its regional state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to residents and businesses in Hillsboro. This Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) expansion includes nearly 42 miles of new fiber, passing 2,840 homes and businesses in the area. The latest in a long list of connected community initiatives, Hillsboro...
Cleveland.com

OHSAA state track 2022 Division I preview: Several athletes head to Columbus as favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A handful of area athletes head into this weekend’s OHSAA Division I track and field meet with a target on their back. Euclid’s Alexis Cain, Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith and Walsh Jesuit’s Luke Ondracek each hold one of Ohio’s top times. A career’s worth of work has led each of the three seniors back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since their freshman year to vie for a gold medal. (The 2020 meet was canceled and the 2021 meet was split among three high schools.)
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 began April 12. The work area will be on S.R. 138 between Elm Street and the intersection with U.S. Route 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
Hillsboro, OH
Times Gazette

Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street now open

A vision to expand Urgent Care access on Chillicothe’s north side became a reality this week with the official opening of Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street. “This vision started pre-COVID,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The pandemic interrupted that timeline, but now here we are on a beautiful day that is fitting for this beautiful facility.
Knox Pages

Knox County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Fireworks back in Hillsboro

For the sixth consecutive year, Lewis Financial Group will be contracting with Rozzi Fireworks to put together a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks display over the Highland County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 3. The celebration will go from 6-11 p.m. with the fireworks being set off at about 10 p.m.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

Meeting number six of the year was successfully completed on June 1 for the Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club. The meeting was set through zoom with 11 members present plus a special guest, Danielle Combs, 4-H youth development educator of Highland County. The meeting was called to order by President Sophie Young. The Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge were said in opening ceremonies and then the club went into “share time” where the members discussed their achievements and goals they have met since the last meeting. In old business the club discussed the county tag-in, skillathon, summer judging, and entry day. New business included the next meeting being held on June 16 at the Marshall gym where members will be practicing beef, goat and poultry skillathon kits. Members should have their T-shirt designs by the next meeting.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Capital bill includes Highland Co. funding

The state’s new construction budget includes $750,000 to improve radio communication for law enforcement and first responders in Highland County, state Rep. Shane Wilkin announced Thursday. The funding will be used to build an additional Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) tower to improve communication. Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) said Highland County...
Eleven Warriors

New Quarterback Offer Austin Novosad Impressed by Ohio State:

Even though he’s been committed to Baylor since December, Austin Novosad felt like he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete for an offer at Ohio State. Novosad wasn’t necessarily looking for offers from any other schools when Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis visited his school earlier this year. But Dennis was able to persuade him to make the trip to Columbus for Ohio State’s first camp of the summer on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH

