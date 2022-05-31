County sends 7 to state track meet

Meeting number six of the year was successfully completed on June 1 for the Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club. The meeting was set through zoom with 11 members present plus a special guest, Danielle Combs, 4-H youth development educator of Highland County. The meeting was called to order by President Sophie Young. The Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge were said in opening ceremonies and then the club went into “share time” where the members discussed their achievements and goals they have met since the last meeting. In old business the club discussed the county tag-in, skillathon, summer judging, and entry day. New business included the next meeting being held on June 16 at the Marshall gym where members will be practicing beef, goat and poultry skillathon kits. Members should have their T-shirt designs by the next meeting.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO