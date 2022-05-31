Rockford man facing weapons charges after police find gun in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jabari Coates, 26, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after Rockford Police caught him with the weapon plainly visible in his car during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled Coates over in the 1700 block of 25th Street at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, May 27th and found the gun, as well as an extended magazine, in plain view.

Two people were in the car at the time. Coates was said to be the driver.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.