LUBBOCK, Texas — There were 11 fatal crashes in Lubbock in April and May 2022, according to the Lubbock Police Department. In total, there have been 16 fatal crashes in Lubbock in the first five months of the year. According to LPD, there were four fatal crashes in April and seven in May. Additionally, five […]

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO