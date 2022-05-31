ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Lexington County residents take to the polls for early voting

 3 days ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting has begun for the South Carolina primary elections that are set to take place on June 14th. In early May, Governor McMaster signed into law legislation that establishes early voting for the Palmetto state two weeks prior to election day. With...

WJCL

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
New South Carolina boating laws could result in misdemeanor

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.
Early voting underway across South Carolina

For the first time, South Carolinians will be able to vote early in person, with no excuse thanks to a bill that passed unanimously by lawmakers and was quickly signed into by Governor Henry McMaster. Early voting begins Tuesday, May 31 and ends Friday, June 10. Voters can cast early...
Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
Lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Richland County moving forward on Broad River Rd. widening

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.
Five Points businesses receive funding for improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you’ve driven through Five Points recently, you may have noticed a few cosmetic changes. This is partly because several businesses have received funding from the City of Columbia and have begun making improvements to their appearances. The money comes from the city's Commercial Retention...
Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis. U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Ex-SC State University president sues school officials, asking for $1.7 million in damages

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The former president of South Carolina State University is suing officials with the school for salary he says he's owed from his time leading the school. The lawsuit, filed this week by Dr. James Clark's attorneys, is against the school's Board of Trustees and several other officials tied to the school. It seeks $570,000 in compensatory damages and $1.2 million in punitive damages.
