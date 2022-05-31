ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Five Below Retail Store Coming Soon Next To Target On Louisiana Avenue, Formerly Lane Bryant

By The DL Guy
Developing Lafayette
Developing Lafayette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Five Below retail store is coming soon to the former Lane Bryant space next to Target at 3221 Louisiana Avenue & I-10. Five Below is essentially a...

developinglafayette.com

Comments / 0

Developing Lafayette

Developing Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.

 https://developinglafayette.com/

