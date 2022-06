Library cards have always allowed you to read about other people’s experiences for free, and now they can help have your own experiences. Also for free. Adults with active library cards from the Iowa City Public Library (ICPL), the Cedar Rapids Public Library (CRPL) and the Des Moines Public Library (DMPL) — as well as many other public libraries all around the state — can now get free passes to selected locations and attractions. Each Iowa Libraries Adventure Pass allow good for free admission for two adults and two children.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO