Purple paint to substitute for no-trespassing signs in SC

By Anisa Snipes
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster signed a law that allows South Carolina residents to use a purple paint stripe to replace no-trespassing signs, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC)....

WRDW-TV

Early voting in SC primaries open to all registered voters for next two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the next two weeks, South Carolinians can cast their ballots early for the June primary races. Tuesday marked the first time no-excuse, early, in-person voting was available to all registered voters because of a new law passed by the state’s General Assembly in the final days of its 2022 legislative session and signed by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. pledge to join national effort to battle robocalls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Attorneys general in Georgia, South Carolina and dozens of other states and territories applauded ongoing federal work to combat robocalls and committed to make a good-faith effort to join a robocall information-sharing agreement with the FCC. “Robocalls are one of life’s most aggravating irritants and are...
GEORGIA STATE
vnexplorer.net

South Carolina undercover sting busts 11 men creeping kids online

(Left to right) Hunter Allen Trammell, Jason Brandon Davis, Karl Jordan Platt, Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, Robert Mitchum Nichols, Rodney Carlton Fussell, Terry Dwayne Goins Jr. and Terry William Volcke are eight of eleven men accused of attempting to lure teenagers for sex, according to police. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Trespassing#Scfc
live5news.com

South Carolina shrimp harvest opens fully Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimp trawling begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officially kicking off South Carolina’s shrimp season. Shrimping season in the state typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year.
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the […] The post Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS
clemson.edu

Downy mildew detected on South Carolina cucurbits

Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
CLEMSON, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: End of School Year Near for South Carolina

The school year is rapidly coming to a close in Aiken and Edgefield Counties. In Aiken County….students go ½ day today, Wednesday and Thursday. The school year officially ends on Thursday. In Edgefield County, it’s a full day today. Students go ½ day on Wednesday and Thursday. The last day of school for Edgefield County students is also on Thursday.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One right lane and the shoulder of westbound Interstate 20 will be closed overnight Thursday and Friday for delivery of concrete girders for the bridge over the Savannah River. The closure will be in place from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to the Augusta Canal...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 8,648 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of May 28. Last week, DHEC says there were 8,648 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State. According to the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

12 motorists killed on South Carolina roadways during Memorial Day holiday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a preliminary number of 12 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Memorial Day holiday period. According to SCDPS, that 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways this time last year. SCDPS notes that the numbers reported are preliminary […]
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

Early Voting in South Carolina

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ELECTIONS
blufftontoday.com

2022 voter guide: Who's running for governor of South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking his second full-term as governor, and faces opposition in the June 14 primary from Simpsonville's Harrison Musselwhite. Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the chance to face McMaster in the Nov. 8 general election. The five are former Rep. Joe Cunningham, William H Williams, Carlton Boyd, state Sen. Mia McLeod, and Calvin McMillan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

