Jordan Leavitt says he was a bit offended when he got the offer to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC London. Leavitt, who’s currently 3-1 in the UFC, wasn’t sure who would be next for him but he was surprised when he was offered Pimblett. According to ‘The Monkey King,’ he says he thought Pimblett was getting easy fights to build his record up in the UFC. With that, he says he was surprised he was the opponent as he doesn’t think he is an easy fight for anyone.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO