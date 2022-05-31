ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, OK

Sammie Louise Still

 3 days ago

Sammie Louise Still, 78, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Southwest Medical Center at Liberal, Kansas. She was born on July 1, 1943 to Samuel and Estelle (Barton) Richardson at Liberal, KS. On September 20, 1960...

Roger Gene Lamcke

Roger Gene Lamcke , 94, of Liberal, Kansas died Friday, February 4, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center. He was born October 25, 1927 at Climbing Hill, Iowa, the son of Ira and Margarite (Day) Lamcke. He was married to Marion Johnson from 1948 to 1968 having two daughters from this...
LIBERAL, KS
Josephine “JO” Lydia Ungles

Josephine “JO” Lydia Ungles, 91, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta, Kansas. She was the daughter of Raymond Frances and Fern Elizebeth (Naugle) White. Josephine was born October 3, 1930, in Smyrna, Turkey. She and James (Jim) Max Ungles were married...
SATANTA, KS
Arminda Ortega Aranda

Arminda Ortega Aranda, age 72, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on September 22, 1949, to Raymond Ortega and Paula Hernandez in Alpine, Texas. On March 13, 1970, Arminda married Gilberto R. Aranda in Ulysses, Kansas. He preceded her on June 22, 2014. She worked as a custodian for the Grant County Library and was the loving mother of her son, Orasio. Arminda was best known for her love of shopping, gardening, and taking pride in the care of her home. She was very fastidious and friendly, she truly loved people. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and all who were fortunate to meet her in her lifetime.
LIBERAL, KS
Governor Laura Kelly Secures $20 Million in Federal Grants to Improve Rail Infrastructure

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that nearly $50 million in federal, state, and private investments is going to two rail projects – the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project – in northcentral and southwest Kansas. $20 million of that amount comes through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program, a federal grant program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Governor Kelly directly advocated for both grant applications to the Federal Railroad Administration.
SCCC’s Spring Athletic Director Honor Roll

LIBERAL, Kan. – The Seward County Community College Athletic Department is proud to announce the Spring 2022 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. To qualify, student-athletes must have a 3.0 GPA or higher in non-remedial courses and have successfully completed 12 or more credit hours for the semester. Overall the...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Not-For-Profit Funding Requests Applications Available

Applications for Not-for-Profit Funding Requests for the 2023 budget year are. available at City Hall located at 324 N. Kansas. The applications are due to the. City of Liberal by June 30, 2022. For more information, please contact the. Administration Department at 620-626-2201.
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal Native Provides Tour Aboard USS Essex During Los Angeles Fleet Week

LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Luke Sumner, a native of Liberal, Kansas, provides a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 30, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (
LIBERAL, KS
Candidate Filing for Seward County 2022 August 2nd Primary Election

Tammy Sutherland-Abbott (republican) has filed her intent to run for Seward County. Commissioner, District 4. Travis Abbott (republican) filed his intent to run for Township Clerk, Seward Township. Local Office Filings to date:. Commissioner, District 2. Presephoni Fuller (republican) Christopher Linenbroker (republican) Commissioner, District 3. Scott Carr (republican) Randy Malin...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS

