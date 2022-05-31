Woman drunk on White Claws and vodka bites sister’s eye off

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WTRF) — A woman who was reportedly drunk on white claws and vodka bit her sister’s eye off over the weekend.

KSLATV reports that 26-year-old Ashleigh Mason got into a fight with her sister in a car in Salt Lake City.

Mason allegedly grabbed her sister by the hair, pulled her close, and bit her eye off.

The news outlet reports that Mason ran from the scene but being that she was so drunk, she was screaming loud enough for police to eventually find her.

Manson was arrested and her sister will need a plastic surgeon to work on her eye. Police told KSLATV that the sister’s tear duct was ripped out.

